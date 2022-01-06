6/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Opinion | President Biden: What America Will and Will Not Do in Ukraine
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 31 (PUTIN'S WAR)
3. US to Send Ukraine Advanced Rockets; Kyiv Promises Not to Fire Into Russia
4. Biden administration to send long-range rocket system to Ukraine as part of new aid package
5. Documents Reveal Alleged Russian PSYOP Instructions For Dealing With Ukrainians
6. Leaked Audio Footage Reveals How Russian Troops, Fed Up With Putin’s War, Nearly Blew Up Their General
7. Send In the Marines for a Modernization By Seth Moulton and Mike Gallagher
8. China president warned Biden democracy is dying: "You don't have the time"
9. A former president of Estonia predicted Russia would invade Ukraine
10. Three More Nations Join Ukraine Planning Cell Run By Army Special Forces
11. The Ukrainian Missile "Crisis"
12. Russian Military Is Repeating Mistakes in Eastern Ukraine, U.S. Says
13. U.S. reinserts troops in Somalia after long-awaited elections are completed
14. Why Ukraine is pleading with the US for rocket artillery
15. Don’t Let Iran Humiliate the IAEA Again
16. Lebanon Has an Opposition Movement Again
17. 'I was wrong': Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concedes she misread threat of inflation
18. Combat white supremacist violence using sanctions
19. Why Is Israeli-Palestinian Violence Returning to Jenin?
20. Twelve propositions on the state of the world
21. War Is Still War: Don’t Listen to the Cult of Cyber
22. The Xinjiang Police Files Should Prompt Action Against Uyghur Genocide
23. Inside a Biden White House adrift
24. America’s Interests in Ukraine
Korean News Content:
1. South promises strong measures if North conducts nuclear test
2. U.S. will again urge U.N. sanctions if N.Korea carries out nuclear test
3. Why the World Should Care About the COVID Outbreak in North Korea
4. North Korean COVID-19/Fever Data Tracker
5. South Korean special forces captain charged with spying for North Korea
6. North Korea: Deterrence Fast Losing Its Luster And Impact – OpEd
7. Korean armaments are getting into Ukraine
8. Ambassadors, civic groups condemn North's abductions
9. Poland requests S. Korea to accelerate arms supplies amid Ukraine war
10. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 16,000 amid slowing virus trend
11. Second Miracle on the Han is in the U.S.
12. Biden's Asia Visit Shows Commitment to the Region
13. Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China
14. BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
15. White House Press Unleash Their Inner ARMY During BTS Briefing