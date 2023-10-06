6/10/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 9, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, June 9, 2023

3. The Pentagon Is Freaking Out About a Potential War With China

4. With eye on China, US and five allies condemn trade-related 'economic coercion'

5. China can't rely on Southeast Asian exports to offset a U.S. slowdown

6. How the US is deepening military alliances in China’s backyard

7. The ‘Status Quo’ and Taiwan - Pearls and Irritations

8. The Role of Special Operations Forces in Irregular Warfare within the Framework of Great Power Competition

9. How Can Special Operations Forces Contribute to Strategic Competition?

10. From Counterinsurgency to Conventional Warfare: The Changing Role of U.S. Special Operations Forces

11. Fusing Deterrence: Integrating Leaders Across US Special Operations and Nuclear Enterprise Domains

12. Special Forces Parachuted With Nukes Strapped To Them During The Cold War

13. Irregular warfare infiltrates West Virginia this month

14. U.S. Defense Infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific: Background and Issues for Congress

15. 4 Indigenous children lost in jungle for 40 days after plane crash are found alive in Colombia

16. Gerasimov Invites Top Chinese General to Visit Russia to ‘Expand Military Cooperation’

17. Russian Troops Killed ‘Retreating Through Their Own Minefields’

18. Marines want to use Tomahawks to sink enemy ships from 1,000 miles away

19. China adopts Sun Tzu's "Art of War," uses deceit, espionage to gain global recognition: Expert

20. China’s New Conscription Rules Reveal Concerns

21. More than Half of the Pentagon’s Major Arms Efforts Are Late, GAO Finds

22. Death of Peace: The 60th Anniversary of JFK’s Speech at American University

Korean News Content:

1. VOA: [Washington Talk] “South Korea’s security strategy to ‘face the threat’… Xing Haiming vulgar words and actions”

2. Int'l Red Cross 'ready to reengage' with N. Korea as soon as access granted: official

3. Congratulations on Eighth Army Founding Day, June 10, 2023

4. S. Korea, Poland mull joint development of wheeled armored vehicles: official

5. Rapid Deployment of New Weaponry: Korea Showcases FA-50 Jets and K239 Chunmoo Missile Systems for Poland

6. Japan Seeks 'Normalization Of Diplomatic Relations' With Kim Jong Un

7. [Translation] [Scarlatoiu] US journalist Claudia Rosett and the 1989 Tiananmen Square Protests

8. North Korean defector shares his views on relations with the U.S.

9. British insurance salesman kept North Korea’s fleet ‘afloat’

10. The Sister by Sung-Yoon Lee review – North Korea’s propaganda queen

11. South and North Korea Take Leadership Roles at the United Nations: Differences are Striking

12. North Korea and Russia: A relationship built to last?

13. The Bizarre Reality of Getting Online in North Korea

14. S. Korean, U.S. special operations generals stage 'friendship' parachute jump