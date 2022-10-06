6/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 9 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady

3. Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

4. Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

5. Smartphones Blur the Line Between Civilian and Combatant

6. Henry Kissinger’s Long History of Appeasing Dictatorships

7. Chinese Pilots Sent a Message. American Allies Said They Went Too Far.

8. The Proposed 2023 Defense Budget Doesn’t Meet U.S. Security Goals

9. 3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

10. The hotheads who could start a cold war

11. Putin undermined his own rationale for invading Ukraine, admitting that the war is to expand Russian territory

12. What the Ukraine war should teach China

13. Secretary Austin’s Meeting With People’s Republic of China (PRC) Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe

14. Pacific Allies Worry About Taiwan Invasion, Call for Closer US Cooperation

15. Biden nominates Marine general as next commander of US forces in Africa

16. How the Army once got its own soldiers stoned out of their minds

17. Russia and China’s War on the Dollar Is Just Beginning

18. A Long War in Ukraine Could Bring Global Chaos

19. Ordinary Ukrainians wage war with digital tools and drones

20. Why Japan Is Getting Tough on Russia Now

21. US on charm offensive to woo Marcos Jr

22. US Navy SEAL mini-sub built for South China Sea action

23. A Ukraine Strategy for the Long Haul

24. Has China Lost Europe?



Korean News Content:

1. Joint Statement on the Republic of Korea-U.S.-Japan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministerial Meeting

2. S. Korea mulling unilateral sanctions on N. Korea if it tests nuke: FM

3. Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.

4. Yongsan Park opens on trial basis

5. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000

6. N. Korea keeps mum on key party meeting in unusual move

7. S. Korean, Chinese defense chiefs hold talks on N. Korea, launch new hotlines

8. Yoon to attend NATO summit in Spain on June 29-30

9. Kim Jong-un's Money Supply Must Be Turned off

10. Yoon Marks 1 Month in Office

11. N.Korea Squandered $650 Million Firing Missiles This Year

12. Medicine shortages make life difficult for Hyesan residents

13. People living outside of Pyongyang complain about unfair medicine distributions

14. N. Korea relocates over 40 families away from China-North Korea border region

15. US, South Korea respond to North's missile tests — with missile tests

16. ‘N. Korea arbitrarily resumes Kaesong Industrial Complex,’ RFA reports

17. After veto on North Korea, China says 'let's see' on U.N. action over a nuclear test

18. US, South Korea establish new forum to tighten critical tech cooperation

