6/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 9 (PUTIN'S WAR)
2. Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady
3. Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
4. Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response
5. Smartphones Blur the Line Between Civilian and Combatant
6. Henry Kissinger’s Long History of Appeasing Dictatorships
7. Chinese Pilots Sent a Message. American Allies Said They Went Too Far.
8. The Proposed 2023 Defense Budget Doesn’t Meet U.S. Security Goals
9. 3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
10. The hotheads who could start a cold war
11. Putin undermined his own rationale for invading Ukraine, admitting that the war is to expand Russian territory
12. What the Ukraine war should teach China
13. Secretary Austin’s Meeting With People’s Republic of China (PRC) Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe
14. Pacific Allies Worry About Taiwan Invasion, Call for Closer US Cooperation
15. Biden nominates Marine general as next commander of US forces in Africa
16. How the Army once got its own soldiers stoned out of their minds
17. Russia and China’s War on the Dollar Is Just Beginning
18. A Long War in Ukraine Could Bring Global Chaos
19. Ordinary Ukrainians wage war with digital tools and drones
20. Why Japan Is Getting Tough on Russia Now
21. US on charm offensive to woo Marcos Jr
22. US Navy SEAL mini-sub built for South China Sea action
23. A Ukraine Strategy for the Long Haul
24. Has China Lost Europe?
Korean News Content:
1. Joint Statement on the Republic of Korea-U.S.-Japan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministerial Meeting
2. S. Korea mulling unilateral sanctions on N. Korea if it tests nuke: FM
3. Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.
4. Yongsan Park opens on trial basis
5. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000
6. N. Korea keeps mum on key party meeting in unusual move
7. S. Korean, Chinese defense chiefs hold talks on N. Korea, launch new hotlines
8. Yoon to attend NATO summit in Spain on June 29-30
9. Kim Jong-un's Money Supply Must Be Turned off
10. Yoon Marks 1 Month in Office
11. N.Korea Squandered $650 Million Firing Missiles This Year
12. Medicine shortages make life difficult for Hyesan residents
13. People living outside of Pyongyang complain about unfair medicine distributions
14. N. Korea relocates over 40 families away from China-North Korea border region
15. US, South Korea respond to North's missile tests — with missile tests
16. ‘N. Korea arbitrarily resumes Kaesong Industrial Complex,’ RFA reports
17. After veto on North Korea, China says 'let's see' on U.N. action over a nuclear test
18. US, South Korea establish new forum to tighten critical tech cooperation