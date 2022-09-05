5/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Address by the President of Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 8 (PUTIN'S WAR)

3. Pentagon’s China Warning Prompts Calls to Vet U.S. Funding of Startups

4. Historian Niall Ferguson details 'Cold War II' — which 'began some time ago'

5. Russo-Ukraine War Update - May 9, 2022 | SOF News

6. US diplomats arrive in Kyiv ahead of resumption of embassy operations

7. Biden admin accelerates plans to reopen Kyiv embassy

8. China says it conducted exercises near Taiwan

9. Ukraine spoils Vladimir Putin’s May 9th parade

10. Putin tries to justify Ukraine invasion in Victory Day speech

11. Inside the battle on the Eastern Front

12. The Erosion of Liberal Democracy and the Rise of Strongman-ism

13. A Pot of U.N. Money. Risk-Taking Officials. A Sea of Questions.

14. Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video

15. Is America Ready for Chinese-Russian Liminal Warfare?

16. NATO Should Admit Finland and Sweden ASAP

17. Elon Musk Responds After Being Threatened By Russia

18. The Slippery Slope of Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

19. Stay Calm and Consider 5 Steps on Solomon Islands

20. Don’t Call It a Gray Zone: China’s Use-of-Force Spectrum

21. Can Ukraine’s Military Keep Winning?

22. A Force for the Future - A High-Reward, Low-Risk Approach to AI Military Innovation

23. Too Fragile to Fight: Could the U.S. Military Withstand a War of Attrition?

Korean News Content:

1. N.Korea Fires Missile from Submarine

2. Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry

3. S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear test site: ministry

4. Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech

5. NATO cyber defense group holds ceremony to welcome S. Korea's membership

6. Moon meets with Chinese VP on last day in office

7. N. Korea urges tighter steps against coronavirus amid speculation on possible outbreak

8. Spectacular return of Ri Pyong Chol sends shockwaves through the N. Korean military

9. Joint drill begins a day before new president's term

10. Yoon's inauguration ushers in era of Yongsan

11. Change of power happens tomorrow

12. Why is North Korea's state media silent on recent missile launches?

13. Yoon to start his five-year term with JCS briefing, inauguration ceremony

14. N. Korea sentences young woman to two decades in prison for distributing S. Korean TV shows, movies

15. South Korea's new president carves his own route to the top

16. Analysis: What North Korea learned from Ukraine: Now's the perfect time for a nuclear push

17. South Korea hunts tungsten treasure in race for rare minerals

18. From handshakes to hostilities: How dangerous is the situation in North Korea?