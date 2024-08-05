5/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. SOCOM chief sees 'renaissance' for special forces amid great power competition, evolving warfare

2. How Shannon Kent Became a Trailblazer Among US Special Operations Forces

3. Military technology on display at Tampa trade show

4. SNC: Engineering the Future of Special Operations

5. 'Power of Partnerships' Is Focus of Special Operations Forces Convention

6. US paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion, official says

7. TikTok Sues to Block U.S. Ban

8. US military finishes Gaza pier, but plans to move it into place paused

9. Chinese warplane fired flares, put Australian Navy helicopter in danger, Canberra says

10. Rifle-Armed Robot Dogs Now Being Tested By Marine Special Operators

11. Explainer: how 'AI killer robots' are threatening global security

12. The US Has Never Pivoted to the Indo-Pacific

13. Israeli and Hamas Negotiators Are in Cairo Under Pressure for Cease Fire

14. Israel hasn't crossed "red line" with current Rafah operation, U.S. officials say

15. Decline of Senior Officer Integrity and Civilian Control of the Military

16. Ukraine’s Strained Military Tries a New Style of Recruitment

17. The Original Sin of Biden’s Foreign Policy

18. No, This Is Not a Cold War—Yet

19. East Asia’s Coming Population Collapse

20. Why Ukraine Should Keep Striking Russian Oil Refineries



Korean News Content:

1. Ex-Pentagon official stresses need for war plan rethink, swift OPCON transfer, USFK overhaul

2. North Korea and Iran — a new anti-Western alliance?

3. Exclusive: Ukraine examines N.Korean missile debris amid fears of Moscow-Pyongyang axis

4. Chinese warplane fired flares, put Australian Navy helicopter in danger, Canberra says

5. N. Korean leader congratulates Putin on inauguration

6. N. Korea's ex-propaganda chief Kim Ki-nam dies at 94: KCNA

7. Ex-President Moon's memoir to be out later this month

8. Young N. Koreans question why the state demands absolute loyalty

9. After 7 infants die in North Korean orphanage, workers arrested for stealing food

10. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Recruitment for the world's longest military service (3) Poor supplies, uniforms are late in coming, and thieves...Regime forces people to donate supplies to military

11. N. Korea is mysteriously delaying its constitutional amendment

12. Former North Korean diplomat named president of unification institute

13. What comes after UN Panel of Experts?

14. South Korea Plans $7 Billion Push to Pivot EV Battery Industry Away From China

15. South Korea holds live-fire drills to defend islands on North Korea’s doorstep

16. A Surprise South Korean Boom Is Going Unnoticed

17. Slaves to the Bomb: The Role and Fate of North Korea's Nuclear Scientists