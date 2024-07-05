5/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ghosts in the Machine: Irregular recruitment for an irregular force

2. Special Ops a Steady Presence in Chaotic World

3. Air Force Special Operators Developing Drone-Launched Swarms

4. GOVERNMENT PERSPECTIVE: Pathfinding, Transforming to Deter, Defeat Special Ops’ Evolving Enemies

5. Main Street on a Flattop aka Operation Flattop

6. HOPE, DELUSION, AND REALITY Joint Force Campaigning

7. Divisions in the Dirt: The Army’s plan for the next big war

8. US Troop Levels in Pacific Take Center Stage as Defense Secretary Huddles with Allied Defense Leaders

9. American troops return to strategic islands near Taiwan for air-assault practice

10. Will DOD need to start producing some medicines to protect troops?

11. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 6, 2024

12. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 6, 2024

13. U.S. Soldier Detained in Russia

14. Secure at Home, Putin Builds on the Alliances He Needs to Prevail in Ukraine

15. How DC became obsessed with a potential 2027 Chinese invasion of Taiwan

16. One defense strategy, two drastically different budgets

17. Soldier Shot During Special Forces Training Event After Live Ammo Mixed in with Blanks

18. Demonstration will bring simulated gunfire, helicopters to Florida during Special Operations Forces Week

19. The Drone Dilemma and the U.S. Air Force

20. America’s China Strategy Has a Credibility Problem

21. The Secret to Japanese and South Korean Innovation

Korean News Content:

1. A harsh fate for a North Korean defector

2. North Korea tests liquid propellant rocket engine: research group

3. N. Korean minister says Pyongyang ready to cooperate with Iranian carmaker Saipa

4. N. Korea promotes maternity protection policy amid low birthrate

5. FM's China visit to offer chance for improved relations

6. N. Korea's premier calls for enhancing irrigation amid food shortages

9. Top S. Korean envoy to Russia attends Putin's inauguration ceremony: Seoul official

10. N. Korean military creates new department to boost use of AI technology

11. N. Korean police crack down on non-socialist behavior on trains

12. Outlines of China-North Korea agreement on defector repatriation shared with N. Korean public

13. Remains of N. Korean workers who died in Russia returned to families

