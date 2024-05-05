5/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. 'Violent' leader of Columbia University's anti-Israel protest is unmasked as son of millionaire ad execs who is married to a model and lives in $3.4M Brooklyn brownstone

2. The Marine Corps That Should Have Been

3. Typically, that General is Removed By Stuart Scheller

4. Taiwan’s everywhere war

5. The Adults Are Still in Charge at the University of Florida

6. Confident of victory over Ukraine, Russia exhibits Western war trophies

7. America’s Ammunition Production May Soon Be Controlled by a Foreign Buyer

8. China's territorial claims illegal, deceptive: U.S. Indo-Pacific chief

9. Taiwan chief of general staff attends US INDOPACOM handover in Hawaii

10. US officials fear miscalculation in Niger with Russian fighters

11. Drones Changed This Civil War, and Linked Rebels to the World

12. Campus Protests Give Russia, China and Iran Fuel to Exploit U.S. Divide

13. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 4, 2024

14. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 4, 2024

15. The anti-Israel agitators were actually outsiders – and the schools could not have handled it worse

16. This Is the Biggest Waste of Money in U.S. Military History (F-35?)

17. RUSSIA AND OTHER DISASTERS – Gaza, Ukraine, and NATO Strategy Central

18. College protests. A Trump trial. Raging wars. Is everything ‘on fire’?

19. North Korean weapons are killing Ukrainians. The implications are far bigger

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. will do 'all' it can to back S. Korea in case of China's economic coercion: official

2. Bracing for security risks ignited by Trump

3. 'Lockheed Martin' Of Asia! Despite Aussie Snub, Hanwha Emerges 'Big Player' In Global Defense Market

4. S. Korea to participate in U.S.-led cyber exercise this week

5. N. Korea slams U.S., other countries for seeking alternative to U.N. sanctions monitoring panel

6. Exploitation and Desperation: Human Rights Violations and Labor Conditions of North Korean Workers Dispatched Overseas

7. South Korea brings hypersonic tech to the Aukus table in a sign Seoul is moving closer to the US and its other allies

8. Fed Up With Jerome Powell? South Korea Is Getting There

