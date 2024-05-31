5/31/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Open Source Intelligence Strategy

2. U.S. Allows Ukraine to Carry Out Limited Strikes Inside Russia With American Weapons

3. The Unusual Espionage Act Case Against a Drone Photographer

4. Israel could have used smaller weapons against Hamas to avoid deaths in Gaza tent fire, experts say

5. U.S., Chinese Defense Chiefs Confirm Plan to Reopen Hotlines in First Face-to-Face Meeting

6. Trump is trending on Chinese social media, and many are rejoicing

7. Taking the Fight to Russia: The West Weighs Ukraine’s Use of Its Weapons

8. Behind the scenes of the Pentagon’s race to aid in Taiwan’s defense

9. Stress Test: the April Earthquake and Taiwan’s Resilience

10. This ‘Cowboy’ Wants to Teach Princeton Kids About Greatness

11. US Intel says North Korean missile debris identified in Russian attack on Kharkiv: report

12. Why Trying to 'Defeat' the Chinese Communist Party Could Backfire

13. IDF unearths more tunnels, gains control of Philadelphi Corridor

14. Americans Are Thinking About Immigration All Wrong

15. Off Leash: Inside the Secret, Global, Far-Right Group Chat

16. How Myanmar’s civil war is rippling into the U.S. and around the world

17. US military conducts tunnel warfare exercise in Morocco

18. China's defence ministry condemns US missile deployment in Philippines

19. Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills

20. Ice Dragon: China’s Antarctic Strategy

21. Myanmar Is Fragmenting—but Not Falling Apart

22. New Cold War proxy conflict brewing in Myanmar



Korean News Content:

1. UN Command is investigating North Korean balloons that carried bags of filth over border

2. Microsoft identifies new N. Korean hacker group 'Moonstone Sleet'

4. DPRK (North Korea): Open Briefing (UN)

5. Ukraine War rips veil off of US weapons superiority

6. US military conducts tunnel warfare exercise in Morocco

7. N. Korean leader guides firing drill involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

8. N. Korea conducts GPS jamming attack for 3rd day

9. N. Korea warns of 'unpredictable disaster' over U.S. spy plane's latest flyover

10. 2 Koreas see no cross-border trade last year amid frozen ties: unification ministry

11. U.S. has no plans to forward-deploy nuclear arms to Korean Peninsula: State Dept.

12. Analysts see signs of strain in North Korea-China ties

13. International Forum on One Korea - Capitol Policy Forum - “U.S. Support to a Free and Unified Korea” June 6th, 2024

14. Kim Jong-un's Fears Could Be Exploited

15. After 7-year hiatus, US groups resume humanitarian aid to North Korea

16. Why Is the North Korea Problem So Hard to Solve?

17. Kim a mortal menace or playing mind games?