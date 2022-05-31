5/31/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Untold Story of the Battle for Kyiv

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 30 (PUTIN'S WAR)

3. Biden rules out sending weapons to Ukraine that can strike inside Russia

4. In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil

5. Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

6. Paper Trail of Terror - REVIEW: 'The Bin Laden Papers'

7. Putin’s Hard Choices - Why the Russian Despot Can Neither Mobilize Nor Retreat

8. Guided U.S. Rockets Could Double Ukraine’s Strike Range

9. In Joseph Conrad, a Lens on Russia’s Barbarism

10. Xi Jinping is Poised to Become “Leader for Life” in Exchange for Sharing Politburo Seats with Rivals

11. Why China Is Miles Ahead in a Pacific Race for Influence

12. Would We Do Better? Hubris and Validation in Ukraine

13. Repacking Pandora’s Box: Managing the Dangers of Weapons Proliferation in Postconflict Ukraine

14. Top Gun reinstates Taiwanese flag on Maverick's jacket after outcry

15. Ukraine troops hold out as Russia assaults Sievierodonetsk wasteland

16. Is America heading for civil war? (Reviews of Three Books)

17. Regime Change: Favorite Pastime Of United States – OpEd

18. ‘Real courage’: Remembering the OSS commandos who helped defeat the Nazis in Southern France

19. Italy's Youngest SOF: 17 Stormo Incursori | SOF News

20. Why Starlink Scares China: Researchers Pitch Plan To 'Destroy' SpaceX Satellites

21. He’s 31 and has one of the most important jobs in the war. Meet Ukraine’s top ‘digital general’

22. Putin Has a Problem: Russia Has Suffered 'Devastating Losses' of Junior Officers

23. Russia's army could COLLAPSE amid huge losses, UK report says

24. Math books outrage China with 'ugly, sexually suggestive, pro-American' images

25. Heroes of the resistance who are sabotaging Putin's war machine by blowing up trains, stealing weapons and assassinating Russian officers

26. Ex-U.S. Commandos Are Training Civilians to Crush Putin Army

27. The battle of Kyiv will be taught in military history for years

28. US congressional delegation makes surprise visit to Taiwan

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.

2. S. Korea's military team leaves for Hawaii to join U.S.-led RIMPAC exercise

3. N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data

4. AUSA LANPAC Symposium - Panel Discussion: Deterring Aggression through Joint and Coalition Readiness

5. Civic groups, foreign envoys stage joint campaign against N. Korea over 'enforced disappearance' of persons

6. As cases surge in the U.S., Army units in South Korea are commended for fighting COVID

7. Good Luck Not Accidentally Hiring a North Korean Scammer

8. Russia ousts North Korea to claim title of least-liked country

9. South Korea to upgrade Patriot missile defence system to deter North Korea's belligerence

10. US Air Force to deploy B-1B bombers in Guam in several weeks

11. Seven out of 10 Koreans believe ‘nuclear power is necessary’

12. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has closer ties to South Korea than he likes to admit

13. Yoon Suk-yeol says South Korea will no longer ‘appease’ North, but are Seoul’s policies and China impacting future talks?

14. Tokyo issues complaints over Seoul’s Dokdo marine survey amid efforts to thaw relations

