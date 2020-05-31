5/31/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Riley Murray.

1. ROK-US disagree on exercises; OPCON transition may be delayed

2. How the Kim dynasty has brainwashed North Koreans for generations

3. N. Korea seeks to have Mount Paekdu listed as UNESCO global geopark

4. The demystification of Kim Jong-un

5. North Korea warning: Mystery object at nuclear sub launch site leaves analysts baffled

6. Ministry of Veterans Tells Korean War Hero General Paik Sun-yup No Burial Plot at Seoul National Cemetery

7. Most recent Covid-19 patients were in their 20s and 30s

8. In virus-hit South Korea, AI monitors lonely elders

9. S. Korea to talk with U.S. on G-7 invitation: Cheong Wa Dae

10. 12 pillars of peaceful Korean history

11. South Korea is likely to emerge from coronavirus a strong beacon for democracy

12. A Letter From Journalist Seong Sang-hoon, Arrested by the Police, Now Released, on Suppression of Free Speech, Growing China's Influence & More in South Korea

13. Kim Dae-Jung Center Sues An Escapee Lee Ju-Seong for Libel for His Book on Gwangju (5.18) Uprising and North Korean Involvement; Ruling Party Plans 5.18 Gag Law

1. ROK-US disagree on exercises; OPCON transition may be delayed

The Korea Times · May 31, 2020

Here it is. This is the friction in the alliance we do not need. To restore readiness levels of pursue OPCON transition solely because President Moon wants it completed during his Administration. This is been on a slow boil since the agreement that the OPCON transition would be conditions based. But when President Moon came into office, he wanted it time based (during his tenure). This conflict has never been resolved. A conditions-based transition is meant to account for the changes and reality of the conditions. We lost two major exercises in the spring due to the coronavirus crisis. We have gradually reducing readiness since June of 2018 an in attempt to support diplomacy with north Korea (as an aside our cancelation, postponement, and modifications of exercises to influence Kim Jong-un's decision to denuclearize the north had one single benefit that we should understand. It showed us that these changes have no effect on Kim Jong-un's decision making and he offered no reciprocal confidence building measures. We should realize the folly of sacrificing readiness in pursuit of north Korean unicorns!)

But we are now at a point where we could experience a significant setback in the alliance. Are we going to sacrifice readiness to support President Moon's political agenda? I hope the Korean people realize the level of danger to South Korea is going to increase significantly if we allow combined readiness to continue to decline. And it should be obvious the lack of agreement on the SMA/burden sharing demands creates further friction in the alliance. Are we heading into a perfect storm? And then there is the issue of the UN Command. The recent investigation of the north Korean provocation (firing at the South Korean guard posts in the DMZ) did not sit well with the South Koreans. Koreans (now all in the north and growing in the South) want the UN Command to leave. Some South Koreans think the US wants to use the UN Command as a "higher command” to control the ROK/US CFC after the OPCON transition. That is an erroneous belief and cannot be done. Anyone who thinks the UN Command will assume the lead in leading the forces if there are renewed hostilities simply does not understand the command relationships or the authority of the UN Command on the Korean peninsula.

Yes, I fear the perfect storm is on the near horizon.

2. How the Kim dynasty has brainwashed North Koreans for generations

New York Post · by Dana Kennedy · May 30, 2020

We need to understand north Korean propaganda and its narratives and their importance to the regime.

3. N. Korea seeks to have Mount Paekdu listed as UNESCO global geopark

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · May 31, 2020

Paektusan belongs to all Koreans despite it being hijacked for the north Korean narrative.

4. The demystification of Kim Jong-un

The Guardian · by Jonathan Bouquet · May 31, 2020

Yes, the Kim's cannot bend time and space.

5. North Korea warning: Mystery object at nuclear sub launch site leaves analysts baffled

Express · by Ciaran McGrath · May 31, 2020

Although this specific object may be a mystery there should be no doubt the regime seeks to develop and deploy an SLBM system to have a second-strike capability. And this is another indication of the regime's intention to never give up its nuclear weapons program. One correction on the title to the article. The north has no nuclear power submarines (that we now of!). And it has not yet perfected (and shown us) the ability to launch a nuclear weapon from a submarine (the operative word being "yet").

6. Ministry of Veterans Tells Korean War Hero General Paik Sun-yup No Burial Plot at Seoul National Cemetery

eastasiaresearch.org · by Dr. Tara O · May 30, 2020

This is very painful to read. I hope the Moon administration fixes this. Gen Paik is a Korean national hero. This is really shameful.

7. Most recent Covid-19 patients were in their 20s and 30s

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

Hmmm.... I thought it only affects old people with underlying conditions.

8. In virus-hit South Korea, AI monitors lonely elders

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

Interesting concept. And yes, this does create civil liberties concerns (with examples in the article - and not the comment companies will have an endless thirst for data). But on the other hand, could help to protect the lonely elderly.

9. S. Korea to talk with U.S. on G-7 invitation: Cheong Wa Dae

en.yna.co.kr · by 김보람 · May 31, 2020

A sign of respect for South Korea and its economic potential. I am afraid this gesture is not going to significantly help reduce the friction in the alliance.

10. 12 pillars of peaceful Korean history

The Korea Times · May 31, 2020

A short and interesting perspective on some Korean history.

11. South Korea is likely to emerge from coronavirus a strong beacon for democracy

ABC.net.au · May 30, 2020

A view from Australia. There are many Korean conservatives who would disagree with this. But I do hope that the headline does come true. The people have to decide.

12. A Letter From Journalist Seong Sang-hoon, Arrested by the Police, Now Released, on Suppression of Free Speech, Growing China's Influence & More in South Korea

eastasiaresearch.org · by Dr. Tara O · May 30, 2020

A highly critical letter. It thanks two Americans who are voices of democracy for South Korea and highlights what some Koreans perceive as threats to democracy not only from within but also from China. It details the personal experience of a journalist. You do not read this kind of information in the US press and rarely in the English language Korean press, so most Americans are unaware of these issues unless they follow the writings of Dr. Tara O and Gordon Chang.

13. Kim Dae-Jung Center Sues An Escapee Lee Ju-Seong for Libel for His Book on Gwangju (5.18) Uprising and North Korean Involvement; Ruling Party Plans 5.18 Gag Law

eastasiaresearch.org · by Tara O · May 28, 2020

This provides an alternate view of Kwangu and what happens to those who oppose the current narrative and what happens when an escapee from north Korea provides his views. People like Tim Shorrock and other north Korean apologists and the current administration discount any involvement by the north. This exhibits a lack of understanding of the mission and activities of the north's United Front Department (Overt actions against the South and support to parties who are favorable to the north) and the 225th Bureau (covert action against the South by creating and supporting political opposition to the ROKG).

Yes, such an admission of north Korean support would seem to undermine the perceived legitimacy of the South's democracy movement as well as oppose the current administration's narrative. But it does not have to. The democracy movement was legitimate and did bring democracy to the South in 1987 and 1993 (first election of a civilian President). The north's efforts actually failed in 1987 and 1993. The north certainly did not want democracy to grow. It wanted to subvert the Korean government and Korean society; the South Koreans were successful in bring a strong democracy to the South. Of course, if you believe the north took a long term view the current divisions in South Korea may yet successfully subvert the South achieving a key north Korean objective.

"History shows us that wars of this nature are routinely "won" by the indigenous forces supported by a well established, flat network of supporters, fighters and auxiliary. A disciplined, centralized command and control system coupled with a decentralized arm of execution and multiple means of support are their means for achieving a well understood political end state. This method has generally proven successful globally as long as the leadership is rapidly adaptable to changes on the multitude of global, regional, and tactical battlefields in which they operate."

- LTG (RET) David Fridovich

"I personally measure success in terms of the contribution an individual makes to her or his fellow human beings."

-Margaret Mead

"To tend, unfailingly, unflinchingly, towards a goal is the secret of success. But success? What exactly is success? For me it is to be found not in applause, but in the satisfaction of feeling that one is realizing one's ideal."

-Anna Pavlova