5/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

A Message to the American People from Commande​r​- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeri Zaluzhnyi

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 29 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Ukraine suffers on battlefield while pleading for U.S. arms

3. How to Break Russia’s Blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports

4. Why Putin will never truly conquer Ukraine

5. Putin Hasn’t Gone Far Enough for Russia’s Hawks

6. A Lack of Morality and Courage

7. Russian Academics Aim to Punish Colleagues Who Backed Ukraine Invasion

8. Heavy fighting as Russian troops enter outskirts of Sievierodonetsk

9. What is America’s end-game for the war in Ukraine?

10. Zelensky: Conditions in Donbas ‘indescribably difficult’

11. China’s Push for Agreement With Pacific Island Nations Stalls

12. Is Russia Gaining the Upper Hand in Ukraine’s East?

13. How India Influences the Quad

14. China, Russia Again Veto UN Statement on Myanmar Conflict

15. Retired Special Forces officer comes out of retirement to help in Ukraine

16. Lebanon’s Spy Chief Visits Washington to Cooperate on American Hostages

17. US to transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine amid Donbas struggle: reports

18. China urged to deepen Asean ties as US becomes India’s biggest trading partner

19. Believe Biden When He Says America Will Defend Taiwan – Analysis

20. Opinion | Despite the war in Ukraine, Biden understands China matters most

21. More than 100 members of Putin's 'private army' were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine

22. The mystery of China’s sudden warnings about US hackers

23. Putin's Nightmare: A Ukrainian Guerrilla Movement Has Emerged

24. NGA Plays Crucial, Albeit Top-Secret, Role in Major Military Successes,

25. Negative views of Russia mainly limited to western liberal democracies, poll shows



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon calls for firm response to N.K. provocations

2. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases back to above 100,000

3. Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal

4. PPP is sending a delegation to Ukraine

5. Unfathomable veto by China and Russia

6. Will China, Russia Keep Blocking Action Against N.Korea?

7. Yoon Suk-yeol drops by neighbors, Defense Ministry, JCS

8. Yoon’s strong start

9. South Korea in dilemma over Canada's request to send artillery ammunition

10. CEOs in Korea and Japan vow to restore bilateral economic ties

11. 'Devotion' trailer teases the story of a Medal of Honor recipient who tried to save his wingman in the Korean War

12. N. Korea compels party members to contribute household medicine and food for those in quarantine

13. For two North Korean escapees, losing local elections in the UK feels like a victory

