5/29/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 28 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Russia-Ukraine war: situation in Luhansk ‘extremely escalated’ amid intense shelling by Russian troops

3. Ukraine war volunteers are coming home, reckoning with difficult fight

4. Feds entered school to kill gunman after local cops asked them to wait

5. Putin ties grain exports to demand that sanctions on Russia go

6. He Pushed for Democracy in China for Decades. Now He’s Accused of Spying for China.

7. Russians face prospect of Soviet-style shortages as sanctions bite

8. U.S. bill would bar Google, Apple from hosting apps that accept China's digital yuan

9. UN Corrects China on Human Rights Chief’s Actual Words to Xi

10. Jordan Has an Iran Problem. Can Israel and Saudi Arabia Unite to Combat It?

11. China’s Lockdowns Prompt a Rethinking of Life Plans Among the Young

12. China’s BRI Is Aggravating Ethnic Tensions in the Global South

13. Taiwan: From strategic ambiguity to strategic incoherence

14. The Constitutional Case Against Defending Taiwan

15. Why I Disagree With Henry Kissinger by George Friedman

16. No traction for a war-ending deal in Ukraine

17. How the U.S. Has Struggled to Stop the Growth of a Shadowy Russian Private Army

18. Without summits, a West Asia ‘Quad’ makes progress

19. How the Quad Can Take on China in the 'Gray-Zone'

20. DARPA's revolutionary seaplane wants to change how the Pentagon hauls cargo

21. As War Rages in Ukraine, the U.S. Military Studies Russian Weapons at a ‘Petting Zoo’ Outside Las Vegas



Korean News Content:

1. Biden's Asia Trip: Was It a a Success or a Failure?

2. N.Korea stockpiled Chinese masks, vaccines before reporting COVID-19 outbreak

3. North Korea punishes officials for failing to contain coronavirus

4. N. Korea touts progress in handling COVID-19 pandemic, but prepares for another wave

5. Unconditional Covid-19 aid for the North

6. Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging talks in Singapore next month

7. China and Russia’s veto of North Korea resolution ‘undermines collective security’, says US envoy to UN

8. Sanctions won't help solve peninsula issue, China says

9. North Korea tests rivers, air, garbage as anti-Covid efforts intensify

10. Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability

11. N. Korea reports 89,500 new fever cases

12. N. Korea hints at possibility of easing COVID-19 curbs

13. Korean conglomerates vow to invest billions as new president takes office

14. Freedom is back in vogue

15. The 30 Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

16. Recognizing the power of Korean film

17. BTS members depart for U.S. to visit White House

18. A look through green-tinted glasses at Korea's soju obsession

