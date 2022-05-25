5/25/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 24 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Fort Bragg as Fort Liberty? Commission Announces Names to Erase Confederate Ties

3. Special Operations are Deterrence Operations: How United States Special Operations Forces should be used in Strategic Competition

4. Is Russia Ripe for a Coup?

5. Ending the civil war over the future of the US Marine Corps

6. Downsizing the Department of Defense

7. China Is Doing Biden’s Work for Him

8. White Supremacists Sacralize Mass Attackers to Encourage More Violence

9. Book Review - The Wild Fields: A Fight for the Soul of Ukraine | SOF News

10. Trove of damning Xinjiang police files leaked as U.N. rights chief visits China

11. Time 100 Most influential people of 2022

12. Opinion | On Taiwan, Biden Should Find His Inner Truman

13. Opinion | On Taiwan, Biden gets less ambiguous and more strategic

14. Biden’s Real Taiwan Mistake

15. China military needs defence against potential Starlink threat: scientists

16. Why Biden Is Right to End Ambiguity on Taiwan

17. Open-Source Data is Everywhere—Except the Army’s Concept of Information Advantage

18. The Quad Goes to Sea

19. Israeli diplomats told not to meet Taiwan officials to avoid angering China – report

20. Putin Is Going to Lose His War



Korean News Content:

1. US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s latest missile tests with launches of their own

2. Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

3. Spy chief nominee says North Korea apparently has no will to denuclearize on its own

4. After North Korea fires 3 missiles, US & South Korea hold live-fire drills

5. North Korea fires suspected ICBM after Biden’s Asia trip

6. North Korea Fires Three Missiles After Biden Ends Asia Trip

7. China, Russia planes penetrate Kadiz, Seoul scrambles jets

8. New chairman of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff named

9. Nuclear weapons vs. Covid (north Korea)

10. It’s democracies versus the totalitarian states

11. N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office

12. New confrontation along Cold War lines? China, Russia warplanes maneuvers spark concerns

13. Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats condemn N.K missile launches in phone talks

14. S. Korea and US to build value-based alliance

15. WHO verifying N. Korea's COVID-19 data amid outbreak: report

16. S. Korea sets June 15 as 2nd launch date of homegrown space rocket

17. Biden visit showcases hardened stances on North Korea

18. Biden and Yoon Make a Hawkish Turn on North Korea

19. Gi-Wook Shin on Gwangju and South Korea’s Democracy

20. Anti-US axis creeping into view in Asia

21. #SouthKorea: No more appeasement. @GordonGChang, Gatestone, Newsweek, The Hill David Maxwell, Foundation for Defense of Democracies