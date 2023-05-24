5/24/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 23, 2023

2. VISUALIZING INFORMATION OPERATIONS: A KEY STRATEGY FOR MANAGING THE 21ST CENTURY MILITARY

3. Australia has faced down China’s trade bans, and emerged stronger

4. Arms Flow 30% Faster to Ukraine as US Relearns Cold-War Skills

5. This 15-mile, $6.7B bridge is a symbol of China's ambitions, and its problems

6. Experts react: A ‘game changer’ G7 summit in Japan

7. ‘Partisans’ Operating in Belgorod Are Still There and Digging in

8. Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans

9. Biden nominates Air Force general to lead NSA, Cyber Command

10. NATO hunger for info driving deals for commercial satellite imagery

11. Here's why the US doesn't have to pay off its $31 trillion mountain of debt, according to Paul Krugman

12. Belgorod raid: Insurgents defeated after rare cross-border incursion - Russia

13. Wagner Chief’s Feud With Russian Military Cracks Putin’s Image of Control

14. As G-7 Host, Japan Schools the World

15. Berkeley’s $220M Mistake Exposed in Massive Deal With China

16. NATO’s Front-Line Countries Are Doubling Down on Defense Spending. Others Aren’t.

17. Biden shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

18. Opinion | Here are President Biden’s debt ceiling options, ranked

19. Hypersonic Hype? Russia’s Kinzhal Missiles and the Lessons for Air Defense

20. Exclusive: Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government as debt strains grew

21. A debt ceiling fight and national security – no good choices

22. Do Americans really want “unbiased” news?

23. The U.S.-Chinese Economic Relationship Is Changing—But Not Vanishing

24. Opinion: Did Putin just reveal his grand plan for victory?



Korean News Content:

1. Taking Joint Action with the Republic of Korea to Combat the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Illicit Revenue Generation

2. Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities

3. Treasury Targets DPRK Malicious Cyber and Illicit IT Worker Activities

4. Joint U.S.-ROK Symposium on Countering DPRK Sanctions Evasion Involving DPRK IT Workers

5. Korea Space Race Heats Up With North and South Planning Launches

6. South Korea Isn’t Sure the US Has Its Back

7. FM says joint operation between Seoul, Washington top priority for nuclear consulting group

8. Bracing for nuclear war (Korea and beyond)

9. South Korea cancels third launch of homegrown rocket due to technical problems

10. South Korea company fuses AI with imagery to detect ballistic missiles

11. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold meeting over N.K. spy satellite, provocations

12. Food shortage spreads in North Korea, with some starving farmers unable to work

13. US sanctions North Korean crypto operations