5/24/2020 News & Commentary – National Security

1. China tells U.S. to stop taking them 'to the brink of a new Cold War'

2. Iran struck first. 'Israel' retaliated massively. Behind the cyber war rattling the Middle East

3. Islamic State is back and this time the west is ill-prepared to take it on | Hassan Hassan

4. Protecting the future of the special operations forces enterprise

5. Sky is the limit: How aviation holds the key to Special Operations

6. Trump planning to strip pandemic response from health officials, and give it to State Department

7. If Coronavirus Is a War, Let's Do What the Military Does to Get Through It

8. Welcome to the Coronavirus Cold War

9. Coronavirus won't spell the end for globalization - but change is unavoidable

10. Xi says China won't return to planned economy

11. The F-35B Guarantees Allied Naval Dominance Over China

12. How can Israel mitigate the risk from Chinese investments?

13. Lawmakers Ask Trump to Extend National Guard Missions for One Crucial Day

14. America's oldest military ally in Asia turns toward China

15. Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses: Chinese state media

16. Ambassador intervenes after Mike Pompeo warns US could 'disconnect' from Australia over Victoria's Belt and Road deal

17. Will China Rein In Its Wolves? - OpEd

18. The Prophecies of Q: American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase.

1. China tells U.S. to stop taking them 'to the brink of a new Cold War'

By Anna Fifield, May 24, 2020 at 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Washington Post

"Admit nothing, deny everything, and make counteraccusations." Or is this China mirror imaging and really talking about itself here?

2. Iran struck first. 'Israel' retaliated massively. Behind the cyber war rattling the Middle East

haaretz.com · by Yossi Melman

Yes this is cyber warfare. But it is also an essential part of political warfare. It is the way of the future (though it can and will be combined with kinetics action and effects as well).

3. Islamic State is back and this time the west is ill-prepared to take it on

The Guardian · by Hassan Hassan · May 24, 2020

Violent extremist organizations will continue to be a national security threat despite our desire to wish them away and return to major state on state conflict.

The author is advocating for a US led response. I do not think that is in the cards.

4. Protecting the future of the special operations forces enterprise

militarytimes.com · by Michael T. Hall · May 21, 2020

Wise words from CSM Mike Hall. Though again I will add my same 2 cents. The ASD SO/LIC should become a Secretary for Special Operations on equal footing with the Service Secretaries and the Commander of USSOCOM should become the Chief of Special Operations and made a mber of the Joint Chiefs and given a permanent seat in the Tank. After all we the Chief of the National Guard Bureau is a member of the Joint Chiefs. We should have a Chief of Special Operations there as well.

5. Sky is the limit: How aviation holds the key to Special Operations

newsable.asianetnews.com

A view from India.

6. Trump planning to strip pandemic response from health officials, and give it to State Department

dailykos.com · by Mark Sumner · May 23, 2020

I had not heard anything about this. This is from the DAILY KOS.

7. If Coronavirus Is a War, Let's Do What the Military Does to Get Through It

Entrepreneur · by John Panaccione · May 24, 2020

:-). An attempt at a simplified model of the military decision making process (MDMP) with the emphasis on the mission analysis portion of the process for small business owners.

8. Welcome to the Coronavirus Cold War

A view from Korea:

The National Interest · by Sukjoon Yoon · May 23, 2020

9. Coronavirus won't spell the end for globalization - but change is unavoidable

weforum.org · by Jun Du

We will never return to a 2019 status quo. We are going to have a new norm.

10. Xi says China won't return to planned economy

thestar.com.my · May 24, 2020

I will believe it when I see it. I think a planned economy is in the CCP's DNA. Perhaps the only change is to no long make public their target projections.

11. The F-35B Guarantees Allied Naval Dominance Over China

The National Interest · by Merrick "Mac" Carey · May 23, 2020

12. How can Israel mitigate the risk from Chinese investments?

Jerusalem Post

This is a tough problem but one we must address.

13. Lawmakers Ask Trump to Extend National Guard Missions for One Crucial Day

defenseone.com · by Read bio

Come on. Let's think this through. What will making such a petty decision as to deny benefits because of a one day cut off due to retention and future recruiting for the National Guard? These men and women sacrifice on multiple levels to serve their country in a time of need. Should we really be treating them like this? who is responsible for this decision? I wonder if the Chief of the National Guard Bureau is banging his fist on the table in the tank demanding our National Guard soldiers be treated properly.

14. America's oldest military ally in Asia turns toward China

Axios · by Camille Elemia

Our alliance structure is one of the most important elements of US national power. I would reframe it to DIMA-A: Diplomatic, Informational, Military, Information, and Alliances.

15. Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses: Chinese state media

gulfnews.com · by AFP

Chinese. State. Media.

16. Ambassador intervenes after Mike Pompeo warns US could 'disconnect' from Australia over Victoria's Belt and Road deal

ABC.net.au · May 24, 2020

Alliances. DIME-A. If we are going to counter China's revisionist ambitions to reshape the world order in its desired image we will only be successful if we have a strong foundation that is our alliance structure.

17. Will China Rein In Its Wolves? - OpEd

eurasiareview.com · by EU-Asia Centre · May 24, 2020

Why should it? So far it seems to be working for them. And I would not put much stock in the "self" - criticism.

18. The Prophecies of Q: American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase.

The Atlantic · by Adrienne LaFrance

I used to laugh off this conspiracy theory. But now we have a candidate for Senator in Oregon (of course she will not win as it is a Democrat stronghold) who is an ardent follower and there are many others who actually believe this bulls**t.

-----------

"Without courage we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can't be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest."

- Maya Angelou

"The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control. Where then do I look for good and evil? Not to uncontrollable externals, but within myself to the choices that are my own"

- Epictetus

"And a commitment to justice in your own acts. Which means: thought and action resulting in the common good. What you were born to do."

- Marcus Aurelius