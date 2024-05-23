5/23/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Ukraine, U.S. Say Russia Is Deploying Banned Toxic Gas in Battle

2. Inside the White House, a Debate Over Letting Ukraine Shoot U.S. Weapons Into Russia

3. With Ukraine losing ground, allies debate how to squeeze cash for Kyiv out of frozen Russian assets

4. Wary of China, American military plans return to Peleliu in Western Pacific

5. This summer’s RIMPAC exercise in Hawaii drawing 30 nations and 40 ships

6. More military veterans and active duty service members are dying by suicide than in battle – understanding why can help with prevention

7. Navy looks to Army for more data analytics capability

8. DOD: Russia’s use of Starlink will be a ‘continuous problem’ in Ukraine

9. Army brass opposes drone branch

10. Airmen, guardians could skip shaving under congressional plan

11. Poland spends $1 billion on US-made surveillance aerostats

12. First aid from US pier in Gaza has reached starving Palestinians, the UN says

13. How Soda, Chocolate and Chewing Gum Are Funding War in Sudan

14. China 'PUNISHES' Taiwan: Huge military drills are launched around the island three days after the island's new president - detested by Beijing - took charge

15. Army unveils colorful new patch for soldiers assigned to US Forces Japan

16. A Nuclear Iran Has Never Felt More Possible

17. A Taliban revenge killing prompts questions, removal of an acclaimed documentary

18. Asia starting to feel like 1997-98 all over again - Asia Times

19. Philippines picked as regional HQ for US civil nuclear work group

20. The U.S. Military Needs a Better China 'Messaging' Strategy

21. Iran’s Nuclear Threshold Challenge

22. The Failure of Israel’s “Strategy” in Gaza Continues

23. Coast Artillery Reimagined: The Mid-Range Capability’s First Deployment to the Indo-Pacific

24. Can America’s Special Relationship With Israel Survive?

25. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 22, 2024

26. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 22, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, China, Japan to hold 1st trilateral summit in 4 1/2 years in Seoul next week

2. S. Korea remains unchanged on China-Taiwan issue: foreign ministry

3. N.K. leader praises construction workers of newly built ruling party training school

4. S. Korea says N.K. threats undermine peace after Lavrov's criticism of joint drills with U.S., Japan

5. S. Korea, Czech Republic discuss nuclear power cooperation at bilateral economic talks

6. Blinken vows to ensure support for US envoy for N. Korean human rights

7. S. Korea, U.S. end 2nd round of talks on defense cost sharing

8. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Crackdowns aren’t focused just on the “South Wave” anymore…Hands down the “April 27 Directive” to intensify crackdowns on the form of videos made by domestic individuals

9. South Korea Unveils $19 Billion Package for Chip Industry

10. Korea-China-Japan summit Monday could be ‘turning point’ to normalized ties in Northeast Asia

11. China summons South Korean, Japanese diplomats to lodge Taiwan-related protests

12. Has North Korea made an unwanted change we never expected?

13. 'Trump-proofing' Korea

14. Chongjin intensifies street-level inspections of mobile phones

15. High-resolution satellite imagery suggests N. Korea is producing fissile materials

16. Kim's portrait is publicly displayed in North Korea. Here's a look at what it means

17. Kim Jong-un was 'desperate to get rid of his nuclear weapons and did not want his daughter's generation to 'live with the burden' of nukes'