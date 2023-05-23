5/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Army Mulls 10-20% Cut to Special Operations Forces

2. F-16s Would Make No ‘Fundamental Change’ in Ukraine’s War Effort, USAF Secretary Says

3. UN watchdog: Ukrainian nuclear plant briefly loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

4. What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt

5. Russia alleges border incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs; Kyiv claims they are disgruntled Russians

6. Anti-Putin militia claims to have overrun Russian border village

7. Women’s secret war: the inside story of how the US military sent female soldiers on covert combat missions to Afghanistan

8. FMS 2023: Retooling Foreign Military Sales for An Age of Strategic Competition

9. 'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost

10. China Makes Clear Its Military Isn’t Funny Anymore

11. Russia Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 22, 2023

12. The Strategic Downside To Drone Attacks – Analysis

13. The west’s tightening of Russian sanctions is a sign of failure

14. Bestselling military memoir banned from Hudsonville Public Schools

15. A Note of Caution: How Sanctions Can Undermine U.S. Interests

16. Did the Unipolar Moment Ever End?

17. The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens

18. FACT FOCUS: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market

19. Death by Drones: Does the Pentagon Always Know Who it is Killing?

20. The 1880s Political Novel That Could Have Been Written Today

21. Rand survey finds level of extremism among veterans same as public

Korean News Content:

1. 'If left divided, Korean Peninsula will never be at peace'

2. Pro-N. Korea newspaper slams S. Korea, U.S., Japan for seeking to conspire trilateral military alliance

3. S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch

4. South Korea signals its chipmakers can fill gap after China’s ban on Micron

5. China’s New Chip Ban on Micron Puts South Korea in a Delicate Spot

6. South Korea, EU agree to boost pressure on Russia, condemn North Korean missile tests

7. Private group chief convicted in N. Korea remittance case

8. Why Kim Jong Un is paying unprecedented tribute to a late military official

9. N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser

10. Plans to form a trilateral nuclear umbrella entity

11. Is Korea Losing Its Edge in the Global Market?

12. Mad Cow Disease Case in U.S. Prompts Tougher Screening (ROK)

13. ＜Investigation Inside N. Korea＞Famine in the provinces : “Many people have died from the start of May due to starvation and disease…”

14. No time to waste in global ‘semiconductor industry reshuffle’

15. 'Coalition of free world' to bring peace to Korean Peninsula: Yoon

16. N. Korea continues to release new smartphones despite border closure