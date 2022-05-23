5/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 22 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Pentagon Weighs Deploying Special Forces to Guard Kyiv Embassy

3. Options for Defining the Next U.S. Defense Challenge

4. Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

5. How to Prepare for the Next Ukraine

6. Spies’ night eyes: Once-restricted tech is helping spot Russian troops, Chinese missile sites and raging wildfires

7. Advancing Japanese diplomacy through the Quad: Why it matters for Tokyo

8. US SOF Applying Ukrainian Lessons Learned To Its Own Future Strategy | SOFX

9. Biden vows to defend Taiwan in apparent US policy shift

10. Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

11. Putin complains about barrage of cyberattacks

12. Russia's withdrawal from Syria is an opportunity for Israel | Opinion

13. So Much for Reforming the World Health Organization

14. Aviation Giants Enter Final Stretch to Replace Black Hawk

15. Dodging shells, mines and spies: On the front with Ukraine’s snipers

16. It’s Time to Stop Giving Crypto Companies a Pass

17. FDD | Consider Designating Russia as a Jurisdiction of Primary Money Laundering Concern

18. Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

19. Philippines Under a New Marcos Won’t Be an Easy US Ally

20. Pentagon says ‘no decisions have been made’ on special forces at Kyiv embassy

21. This soldier fought for Finland, Nazi Germany and U.S. Special Forces

22. Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

23. A new approach to defending Taiwan at the UN

Korean News Content:

1. Biden-Yoon Summit Love Fest

2. Yoon says S. Korea committed to supply chain resilience under IPEF

3. S. Korea to expeditiously push for 'normalization' of U.S. THAAD unit operation: defense chief

4. N. Korea reports 167,650 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death

5. Yoon administration's plan for N. Korea support tied with progress in denuclearization: minister

6. U.S.-led IPEF outweighs China-involving RCEP in population, GDP

7. Yoon says ball is in N.K's court for resumption of talks: CNN

8. Exclusive: South Korea's new leader says age of appeasing North Korea is over

9. South Korean activists stage anti-Biden rallies, call for peace on peninsula

10. Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

11. Analysis-S.Korea's Yoon Uses Biden Summit as Springboard for Global Agenda as China Looms

12. Five people in N. Pyongan Province sentenced to 15 years for stealing construction supplies

13. Children of N. Korean soldiers are dying from side effects of adults-only medications

14. N. Korea conducts mass testing in Pyongyang, people who refuse testing are labeled "disloyal"

15. Elderly and sick die of COVID-19 complications in North Korean capital

16. ＜Interview from Inside N. Korea＞“Nobody would know if isolated people die in their homes”…Severe shortages of medical supplies and food…No state rations for people in quarantine

17. Schools close as pandemic rages in North Korea