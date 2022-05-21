5/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 20 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. President Biden Announces John Kirby as NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications

3. Open Letter to Noam Chomsky (and other like-minded intellectuals) on the Russia-Ukraine war

4. Ukraine’s information war is winning hearts and minds in the West

5. Retired Kremlin colonel who disparaged Ukraine war makes sudden U-turn

6. Secret Service response to latest scandal shows commitment to accountability: ANALYSIS

7. Russian info war matches its land war: Loud, but unsophisticated

8. Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelensky committed suicide in an effort to sway public opinion, cybersecurity firm says

9. The IO Offensive: Information Operations Surrounding the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

10. China's Bid to Topple US Without Fighting

11. The United States is Sending Billions in Military Aid to Ukraine—Just Not the Systems It Needs

12. Special Operators Want AI to Help Discern Public Opinion

13. US-supplied howitzers to Ukraine lack accuracy-aiding computers

14. What Does Bongbong Marcos’ Win Mean for the United States in Southeast Asia?

15. ‘Deadly serious’: U.S. quietly urging Taiwan to follow Ukraine playbook for countering China

16. Russia Gets a Taste of Its Own Medicine as Hackers Target the Country

17. Joe Biden has big plans for his first presidential trip to Asia

18. Electric Motorcycles and NLAW Missiles: How Ukraine Kills Russian Tanks

19. Putin's Worst Nightmare: Is Ukraine Preparing to Retake Crimea

20. Reducing or Exploiting Risk? Varieties of US Nuclear Thought and Their Implications for Northeast Asia

21. Watching Ukraine, US special ops realizes it's behind on information war capabilities

22. No War for Old Spies: Putin, the Kremlin and Intelligence



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats

2. United States-Republic of Korea Leaders’ Joint Statement

3. Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea During Bilateral Meeting

4. Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol

5. Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing President Biden’s Second Day in the Republic of Korea

6. Yoon and Biden reaffirm alliance, agree to expanded exercises

7. North Korea's Dr Fauci? Health official emerges as face of COVID campaign

8. US is willing to send North Korea COVID-19 aid despite Kim Jong Un's vows to ramp up its nuclear program, official says

9. N.Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for 5th day amid COVID wave

10. Why Kim Jong Un is ‘freaking out’: North Korea’s covid nightmare

11. Biden’s trip to South Korea may spark a new friendship

12. Former Blue House Senior Staff Im Jong-seok et. al. Wielded Undue Power over Military, Created Military Personnel Blacklist, Anti-US a Criterion for a Promotion Category

