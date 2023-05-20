5/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. G7 Hiroshima Leaders’ Communiqué

2. The China Hawk in Washington Rattling Corporate Boardrooms

3. Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 19, 2023

5. With eye on Ukraine, top Chinese general calls for unconventional warfare capabilities

6. US to Counter Russian Disinformation on Ukraine With AI Tool

7. Cold Wars, Grey Zones, and Strategic Competition: Applying Theories of War to Strategy in the 21st Century

8. Many AI tools are a distraction, but you’d better pay attention

9. China Puts Spymaster in Charge of U.S. Corporate Crackdown

10. ‘Approaching. Move In.’ How Ukraine Reversed the Momentum in Bakhmut

11. 'War is not an option', Taiwan president says amid China tensions

12. China ‘Welcomes’ Taiwan Tourism in Symbolic Push for Closer Ties

13. 1 in 5 Young Chinese Is Jobless, and Millions More Are About to Graduate

14. G7 issues strongest condemnation of China as it intensifies response to Beijing

15. Ex-ByteDance employee claims China had 'supreme access' to all data

16. Three Lessons from the Front: Economic Warfare in Russia / Ukraine

17. Ukraine Launches Sabotage Operations on Occupied Territories and Inside Russia

18. It’s Not Enough for Ukraine to Win. Russia Has to Lose.

19. CHINA-TAIWAN WEEKLY UPDATE, MAY 19, 2023

20. Why Putin Is Right to Fear for His Life

21. PLA Drones Off Taiwan’s East Coast: The Strategic Implications

22. China is preparing for war – and the West is preparing to surrender

Korean News Content:

1. The Threat of China Is Making Friends of Traditional Foes

2. S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues

3. Yoon meets with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima

4. Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit

5. Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies

6. Yoon apologizes to Korean atomic bombing victims in Japan

7. China's exports to North Korea surge in April

8. North Korea prepares to launch new spy satellite, state media reports

9. Trudeau’s wide-stance pose with Korean politician splits critics

10. Germany welcomes diplomatic thaw between S. Korea, Japan: Scholz

11. Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea