5/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 17, 2023

2. Pentagon’s top policymaker Kahl plans to resign, officials say

3. The Offensive Before the Offensive: Ukraine Strikes Behind Russian Lines

4. French Resistance Fighter Goes Public About Execution of German P.O.W.s

5. Biden Seeks to Rally G-7 Allies Against Russia and China, as Debt Talks Cloud Message

6. Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

7. 'Clock has hit midnight': China loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse

8. The President Must Move Swiftly to Nominate New National Cyber Director

9. Taiwanese Leader: Be ‘Firm and Determined’ in Deterring China

10. Ukraine vs. Taiwan: America's Defeatist, Pointless Debate

11. Developing Resistance and Resilience Is Critical for Taiwan

12. Why Ukraine Shouldn’t Talk to Russia—Yet

13. Building a ‘superhuman’: Focus on mind, body, soul drives evolution of America’s warfighters (Special Operations)

14. Opinion | Japan Can’t Pass the Buck Anymore

15. Leak suspect shared classified secrets with foreigners, prosecutors say

16. Pentagon policy chief Kahl to leave after summer NATO summit

17. History Rhymes: Lessons from Indo-Pacific Competition and Confrontation in the Gray Zone

18. Reports: Defense News correspondent arrested in India

19. No More Silent Service As Marine CH-53s Resupply Ballistic Submarine In Pacific

20. The U.S. Navy Desperately Needs to Crank Out Ships Like Hotcakes to Keep Up With China

21. From Ukraine war to China's rising power: 5 reasons this G7 matters



Korean News Content:

1. Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan

2. Group of N. Koreans crossed maritime border earlier this month: officials

3. Escapee group in South Korea floats bottles of rice and cash to the North

4. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Violent young people form brotherhoods, causing fights to break out between different gangs…The authorities crackdown on young people who try to earn money outside of their assigned workplaces

5. N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.

6. S. Korea, Ukraine discuss non-lethal aid, humanitarian assistance

7. Deepening Suspicions and Limited Diplomacy (China-Korea)

8. Kim Jong-un’s miscalculations leave his regime in North Korea hanging by a thread

9. Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit

10. North's human rights violations 'threat' to int'l security: U.S. special envoy nominee

11. Two North Korean families defect across the NLL by boat

12. Korea's steps closer to becoming global pivotal state goal by presence at Hiroshima G7

13. Samsung starts mass production of most advanced DRAM chips

14. 3-way summit to focus on 'real-time' military information sharing: experts (ROK-Japan - US)

15. Yeonmi Park: is the DPRK defector a western psy-op?

16. [INTERVIEW] North Korea's crypto hacking faces turning point