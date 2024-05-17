5/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The modern face of war: ‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’

2. In Beijing, Xi and Putin left no question of their close alignment in a divided world

3. Will Biden Now Step Up on Ukraine?

4. Four ways US Army’s Pacific chief plans to boost regional land forces

5. U.S. officials see strategic failure in Israel’s Rafah invasion

6. What Israel’s strategic corridor in Gaza reveals about its postwar plans

7. Military sexual assault totals down, but trust among women remains low

8. Ukraine war ramifications in Asia

9. War on the 21st Century Battlefield: Revisiting General Starry’s Conceptual Framework

10. West Point team’s computerized rifle scope adjusts itself in combat

11. The Most Important Factor Hardening China’s Stance on Taiwan

12. US postured to lose without a Standing Combined Joint Task Force in INDOPACOM

13. The Time for Europe to Step Up Is Now

14. Advantage Defense: Artificial Intelligence at the Tactical Cyber Edge

15. How Do Alliances End?

16. Xi takes off the mask: The Beijing tyrant has spent 12 years wrecking China’s image

17. The New Moral Resistance to Putin

18. General Officer Announcements (Army and Air Force)

19. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 16, 2024

20. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 16, 2024

21. Putin’s China Visit Highlights Military Ties That Worry the West



Korean News Content:

1.Slaves to the Bomb: The Role and Fate of North Korea's Nuclear Scientists (A Human Rights report from HRNK by Robert Collins)

2. American IT Scammer Helped North Korea Fund Nuclear Weapons Program, U.S. Says

3. Kim's sister denies North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia

4. Arizona woman charged in North Korean IT worker scheme that raised millions

5. Charges and Seizures Brought in Fraud Scheme, Aimed at Denying Revenue for Workers Associated with North Korea

6. N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

7. Ex-president Moon recalls in memoir N.K. leader voiced will not to use nukes

8. N. Korea installing mines, reinforcing barbed wire inside DMZ: source

9. Ukraine war ramifications in Asia

10. N. Korea slams planned S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of 'catastrophic aftermath'

11. Kim Jong-un’s daughter draws attention for unusual attire at public appearance

12. New Japanese ambassador to S. Korea vows to do his best for development of bilateral ties

13. US Republican leaders propose NATO-style nuclear agreement on Korean Peninsula

14. N. Korean wholesalers demand market sellers pay in dollars, not yuan

15. N. Korea, China appear to respond to criticism about human rights abuses in seafood factories

16. N. Korea's denial of arms transfers to Russia suggests fears of tougher sanctions: experts

17. House committee passes N. Korean human rights reauthorization act

18. Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official

19. F-22s Practice Dogfights over the Korean Peninsula with ROK F-35s