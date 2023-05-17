5/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 16, 2023
2. Russia’s forces ‘greatly eroded’ on ground but remain a multidomain threat, US Army’s Cavoli says
3. Don’t Count China Out as a Peacemaker in Ukraine
4. Chinese Interest in Latin America and the Caribbean | SOF News
5. Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says
6. U.S. and Philippines to share real-time military intel on China
7. Thailand's opposition won a landslide in elections. But will the military elite let them rule?
8. Why Xi Is Ghosting Biden
9. TikTok Feeds Teens a Diet of Darkness
10. Quad summit in Australia canceled after Joe Biden shortens Asia trip
11. Post-9/11 wars have contributed to some 4.5 million deaths, report suggests
12. ‘America is broken’: FBI criticized for mass-shooting survival video
13. Haunted by Hiroshima, Japanese Leader to Meet Biden With a Push for No Nukes
14. What Everyone—Except the U.S.—Has Learned About Immigration
15. Computer in Russia breached Metro system amid security concerns, report says
16. Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine likely damaged - US sources
17. How One Millennial Ukrainian Is Defeating Russians: Viral Videos, Collaboration, and Lots of Drones
18. CIA Seeks to Recruit War-Weary, High-Ranking Russians With Video Appeal - The Moscow Times
19. New Taiwan military aid package coming in 'near term', SecDef confirms
20. Army chiefs from 3 nations meet on Oahu
21. Combating US cyber adversaries calls for whole-of-government approach
22. Armed with Storm Shadow, Ukraine could ‘starve’ Russian front lines of logistics, leadership
23. How to read ‘Art of War’ the way its author intended
24. At the Real Embassy, Netflix’s ‘Diplomat’ Draws a Diplomatic Response
25. Can China Thread the Needle on Ukraine?
26. Full-Spectrum Integrated Lethality? On the Promise and Peril of Buzzwords
27. Defense ministers from Japan, China inaugurate hotline
28. Toward the Data-Driven Army of 2040: Avoiding Analysis Paralysis and Harnessing the Power of Analytics
29. The Dialectic of Special Operations Forces: Technological Superiority vs. Human Factors
30. Don’t Read This If You Have a Security Clearance
31. Former U.S. Special Forces Soldier Is Killed in Ukraine
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
2. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Inspects Reconnaissance Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee
3. 'Washington Declaration' a huge but not last step in deterring N. Korean provocation: experts
4. Tasks Ahead for the Nuclear Consultative Group
5. South Korea to expand nonlethal aid to Ukraine
6. South Korea imperatives to help ensure peace on the peninsula
7. Yoon slams Russia for 'illegal invasion' of Ukraine
8. Korea signs preliminary deal with Ukraine to offer low-interest rate loans
9. Ukraine seeks S. Korea's participation in reconstruction projects: senior official
10. South Korea’s Coming Era of Stagnation
11. S Korea must prepare for a Taiwan war: ex-official
12. Why South Korean women don’t date, marry or birth