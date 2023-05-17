5/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 16, 2023

2. Russia’s forces ‘greatly eroded’ on ground but remain a multidomain threat, US Army’s Cavoli says

3. Don’t Count China Out as a Peacemaker in Ukraine

4. Chinese Interest in Latin America and the Caribbean | SOF News

5. Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says

6. U.S. and Philippines to share real-time military intel on China

7. Thailand's opposition won a landslide in elections. But will the military elite let them rule?

8. Why Xi Is Ghosting Biden

9. TikTok Feeds Teens a Diet of Darkness

10. Quad summit in Australia canceled after Joe Biden shortens Asia trip

11. Post-9/11 wars have contributed to some 4.5 million deaths, report suggests

12. ‘America is broken’: FBI criticized for mass-shooting survival video

13. Haunted by Hiroshima, Japanese Leader to Meet Biden With a Push for No Nukes

14. What Everyone—Except the U.S.—Has Learned About Immigration

15. Computer in Russia breached Metro system amid security concerns, report says

16. Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine likely damaged - US sources

17. How One Millennial Ukrainian Is Defeating Russians: Viral Videos, Collaboration, and Lots of Drones

18. CIA Seeks to Recruit War-Weary, High-Ranking Russians With Video Appeal - The Moscow Times

19. New Taiwan military aid package coming in 'near term', SecDef confirms

20. Army chiefs from 3 nations meet on Oahu

21. Combating US cyber adversaries calls for whole-of-government approach

22. Armed with Storm Shadow, Ukraine could ‘starve’ Russian front lines of logistics, leadership

23. How to read ‘Art of War’ the way its author intended

24. At the Real Embassy, Netflix’s ‘Diplomat’ Draws a Diplomatic Response

25. Can China Thread the Needle on Ukraine?

26. Full-Spectrum Integrated Lethality? On the Promise and Peril of Buzzwords

27. Defense ministers from Japan, China inaugurate hotline

28. Toward the Data-Driven Army of 2040: Avoiding Analysis Paralysis and Harnessing the Power of Analytics

29. The Dialectic of Special Operations Forces: Technological Superiority vs. Human Factors

30. Don’t Read This If You Have a Security Clearance

31. Former U.S. Special Forces Soldier Is Killed in Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media

2. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Inspects Reconnaissance Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee

3. 'Washington Declaration' a huge but not last step in deterring N. Korean provocation: experts

4. Tasks Ahead for the Nuclear Consultative Group

5. South Korea to expand nonlethal aid to Ukraine

6. South Korea imperatives to help ensure peace on the peninsula

7. Yoon slams Russia for 'illegal invasion' of Ukraine

8. Korea signs preliminary deal with Ukraine to offer low-interest rate loans

9. Ukraine seeks S. Korea's participation in reconstruction projects: senior official

10. South Korea’s Coming Era of Stagnation

11. S Korea must prepare for a Taiwan war: ex-official

12. Why South Korean women don’t date, marry or birth

