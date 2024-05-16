5/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Indigenous Approach Podcast: The Great Philosopher Robin Sage and his Green Beret training applied to 3d Grade, College English class, Business, and Special Forces

2. Retired Army general says employment struggles for military spouses are part of being a family in the service

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 15, 2024

4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 15, 2024

5. The Gates of Gaza

6. U.S. Africa Command Launches Multi-Nation Special Warfare Exercise

7. Taiwan Is the New Berlin

8. The new world (dis)order: A clash of values - opinion

9. A lesson from World War II: Appeasement never works

10. Exclusive: US intelligence spotted Chinese, Iranian deepfakes in 2020 aimed at influencing US voters

11. How Will Taiwan’s New President Handle China?

12. Crink: the new autocractic 'axis of evil'

13. US to Boost Output of Bombs Designed to Hit Underground Nuclear Facilities

14. US military says Gaza Strip pier project is completed, aid to soon flow as Israel-Hamas war rages on

15. Mystery in the Alps: A Chinese Family, a Swiss Inn and the World’s Most Expensive Weapon

16. For China, Russia Is Both a Partner and a Predicament

17. As Hamas returns to the north, Israel’s Gaza endgame is nowhere in sight

18. Putin and Xi deepen partnership and scold the United States

19. The Army has stepped up its training for tunnel warfare, a dangerous — and growing — form of combat

20. Exclusive: Driver’s Attempt at Breaching Quantico Gate Echoes Deadly Incidents at White House, U.S. Military Bases

21. U.S. lays out plans for withdrawing troops from Niger

22. Opinion | The West Doesn’t Understand How Much Russia Has Changed

23. How, exactly, is TikTok a threat to national security?

24. Chinese Perspectives on the “Indo-Pacific” as a Geostrategic Construct - Mapping China's Strategic Space

25. Techcraft on Display in Ukraine

26. Multi-Dimensional Modeling for Irregular Warfare

Korean News Content:

1. Abandoning the U.S.-ROK Alliance Won’t Prevent War ("The Quiet Part Out Loud – The Desire to Withdraw U.S. Forces from Korea")

2. The Coming North Korean Crisis

3. South Korea Redefines Its Global Role.

4. Crink: the new autocractic 'axis of evil'

5. US to Boost Output of Bombs Designed to Hit Underground Nuclear Facilities

6. South Koreans and Their Neighbors 2024

7. How Chinese surveillance technology helps North Korea keep its citizens on a tight leash

8. The Army has stepped up its training for tunnel warfare, a dangerous — and growing — form of combat

9. Nuclear South Korea? The hidden implication of hints at US troop withdrawal

10. Will North Korea be a bigger threat under Biden or Trump?

11. [INTERVIEW] 'S. Korea's role in N.Korean affairs at risk with Trump's potential return'

12. S. Korea not to send gov't delegation to new Taiwanese leader's inauguration

13. China and Russia Disagree on North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons

14. 4 Korean War memorials in U.S. add term 'East Sea' in reference to sea between S. Korea, Japan

15. Yoon, Cambodian PM agree to establish strategic partnership

16. Turning Back the Clock: The Changing Nature of North Korean Food Insecurity