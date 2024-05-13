5/13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 12, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 12, 2024

3. Russia’s defense minister replacement suggests Kremlin preparing for protracted war in Ukraine - ISW

4. Suddenly There Aren’t Enough Babies. The Whole World Is Alarmed.

5. Fighting Flares Anew in Gaza as Hamas Reconstitutes

6. U.S.-China talks on AI risks set to begin in Geneva

7. Russia’s Bombardment of Ukraine Is More Lethal Than Ever

8. New strategic military sites in Philippines exercised in Balikatan

9. Mighty dollar pushes Asian governments to boost currency protection

10. The New Propaganda War

11. The US Army says it wants to recruit more psychological warfare 'nerds'

12. Inside Israel, It’s a Very Different War

13. German Automakers VW, Traton Help to Supply Myanmar Junta With Trucks: Report

14. Assessing the Integration of Artificial Intelligence into National Security Assessments

15. The sights of SOF Week 2024 [Photos]

16. American Aid Ship Heads to Gaza, but the System for Unloading It Still Isn’t in Place

17. Why Israel’s ‘clear and leave’ strategy against Hamas isn’t working by Max Boot

18. Key Takeaways from Biden Administration Report on Israeli Use of US Weapons

19. ‘Civil War’ sends a message that’s more dangerous than the violence it depicts onscreen

20. NATO Cannot Survive Without America

21. America, China, and the Trap of Fatalism

Korean News Content:

1. Exclusive: North Korean nuclear experts lead oppressive lives as “slaves to the bomb”

2. N.K. leader calls for increased artillery capabilities during visit to arms factories

3. Top diplomats of S. Korea, China set to hold talks on bilateral ties, N. Korea

4. N.K. hacking group stole massive amount of personal info from S. Korean court computer network

5. Cuban diplomat visits Seoul for talks on opening embassy

6. Unification minister discusses N.K. threats, bilateral ties with Slovak FM

7. N. Korean defectors send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North

8. N. Korean support-the-troops program gets a failing grade due to "unethical behavior"

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Hungry elderly people flock to government office to demand rice, leading police to mobilize to put down unrest…Hyesan city

10. Warning Shot: America’s strike on China’s embassy 25 years ago sent a strong signal to North Korea

11. Navy conducts live-fire drills in East Sea with Army, Air Force

12. Samsung doubles down on Vietnam

13. Veteran of spy war fights for justice

14. South Korea's increasing need for self-defense

15. Gwangju and the echoes of democracy

16. Despite sanctions, N. Korea continues imports of parts for electronics

17. N. Korean laborers work nights to finish Hwasong residential development project

18. Controversy over 'North Korea praising video' during anti-war demonstrations at U.S. universities