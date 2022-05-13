5/13/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 12 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Flag Officer Announcements (New JSOC Commander)

3. US intelligence community launches review following Ukraine and Afghanistan intel failings

4. U.S. Embraces Finland’s Move Toward NATO Membership. What About Ukraine?

5. Marine Raiders tackle ‘influencing’ to disrupt adversaries before the fight

6. Here’s what US Army leaders are learning from the Russia-Ukraine war

7. The Russians Lost An Entire Battalion Trying To Cross A River In Eastern Ukraine

8. FDD | Biden Should Press WHO to Suspend Russia

9. F.B.I. Told Israel It Wanted Pegasus Hacking Tool for Investigations

10. Are the U.S. and Russia Destined for War over Ukraine?

11. Seven (Initial) Drone Warfare Lessons from Ukraine

12. No Marshall Plan for Ukraine

13. Lawmakers worry Army doesn't have basing agreements for long-range fires

14. Why the West just can’t get enough of Zelensky

15. Challenge of maintaining US ‘arsenal of democracy’

16. Satellite images ‘suggest China is practising missile strikes on targets in Taiwan and Guam’

17. Afghanistan: Resistance Front claims killing of 22 Taliban members in Panjshir

18. The US may be using Ukraine as a blueprint for how Taiwan could stop a Chinese invasion

19. Will Ukraine Break The Back Of Beleaguered US Indo-Pacific Strategy? – Analysis



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

2. Analysis: COVID crisis could deepen N.Korea food shortages amid drought warnings

3. North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid first virus outbreak

4. Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea

5. N. Korea appears ready for nuclear test: presidential official

6. Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats agree to continue consultations on N.K. humanitarian aid

7. U.S. supports efforts to contain COVID-19, vaccinate people in N. Korea: State Dept.

8. Explainer: How North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak could ignite a major health crisis

9. Allies' North Korea policy at crossroads amid COVID spread in Pyongyang

10. Biden considering Korea DMZ visit when traveling to Asia this month

11. Why Did N.Korea Finally Admit COVID Outbreak?

12. Reps. Steel, Kim Push Administration to Reaffirm Commitment to U.S./South Korean Alliance - OKN

13. North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: A New Practice Creates a New Analytical Challenge

14. North Korea in a sudden shock Covid crisis