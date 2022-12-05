5/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 11 (PUTIN'S WAR)
2. Finland's leaders say country "must apply for NATO membership without delay"
3. Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and the Future of National Security
4. Marine Colonel in Ukraine explains where US aid is falling short
5. Training, Logistics Snafus Show How US Advisors Could Help Ukraine, Volunteers Say
6. Why American veterans are dropping everything to train Ukrainians
7. Female Instructors Now Train SEAL and SWCC Candidates | SOF News
8. Why Ukraine’s undersized military is resisting supposedly superior Russian forces
9. Austin Says 2023 Budget Built on New Defense Strategy
10. Within FY23 Budget Request, Three Approaches Help DOD Meet Defense Strategy
11. DOD’s Pacific Plans Aren't Scaled Back to Finance Ukraine Aid, Say Austin and Milley
12. Bombshell health claim about Chinese president Xi Jinping
13. Intelligence-sharing with Ukraine designed to prevent wider war
14. Russia says Finnish entry to NATO poses threat to which it will respond
15. COVID claims 1 million U.S. lives
16. The World Should Be Worried About a Dictator’s Son's Apparent Win in the Philippines
17. Nominee says no strings attached in humanitarian assistance to North Korea
18. Exploring the Civil-Military Divide over Artificial Intelligence
19. Russia suffers heavy losses in failed Donbas river crossing
20. 50 years after return, Okinawa's strategic importance grows for U.S.
21. How Starlink Scrambled to Keep Ukraine Online
22. Building a Cyber Force Is Even Harder Than You Thought
23. FDD | IRGC-Controlled Iranian Airline Makes Unexplained Flights to Russia Amidst Invasion of Ukraine
24. The War in Ukraine Will Be a Historic Turning Point
25. World War II Is All That Putin Has Left
26. The Secret War for Germany: CIA’s Covert Role in Cold War Berlin Explored through Recently Declassified Documents
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
2. N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
3. North Korea admits to coronavirus outbreak for the first time
4. Presidential office says humanitarian aid possible in theory after N.K. reports COVID-19 case
5. Minister nominee says he's open to visiting N. Korea as special envoy
6. U.S., other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch but Russia, China
7. 8th Political Bureau Meeting of 8th Central Committee of WPK Held (COVID admission)
8. North Korean Cyber Warriors Are Fueling Kim Jong-un’s Nuclear Weapons
9. Seoul brings back CVID terminology at the UN
10. China-South Korea Relations Under South Korea’s New Yoon Administration: The Challenge Of Defining ‘Mutual Respect’
11. S. Korean military to revive 'provocation' reference to N.K. missile tests: sources
12. S Korea’s ‘Mr Clean’ faces tough presidency. Is he up to the job?
13. Farewell Moon, howdy Yoon in South Korea
14. Hwasong political prison inmates may be working to restore the Punggye-ri nuclear test site
15. US Marine's life in the hands of Biden, Blinken in North Korea extradition fight
16. U.S. prepared for any kind of engagement with N. Korea: Campbell
17. S. Korea seeks to resume construction of two nuclear reactors in 2025: sources