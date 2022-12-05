5/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 11 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Finland's leaders say country "must apply for NATO membership without delay"

3. Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and the Future of National Security

4. Marine Colonel in Ukraine explains where US aid is falling short

5. Training, Logistics Snafus Show How US Advisors Could Help Ukraine, Volunteers Say

6. Why American veterans are dropping everything to train Ukrainians

7. Female Instructors Now Train SEAL and SWCC Candidates | SOF News

8. Why Ukraine’s undersized military is resisting supposedly superior Russian forces

9. Austin Says 2023 Budget Built on New Defense Strategy

10. Within FY23 Budget Request, Three Approaches Help DOD Meet Defense Strategy

11. DOD’s Pacific Plans Aren't Scaled Back to Finance Ukraine Aid, Say Austin and Milley

12. Bombshell health claim about Chinese president Xi Jinping

13. Intelligence-sharing with Ukraine designed to prevent wider war

14. Russia says Finnish entry to NATO poses threat to which it will respond

15. COVID claims 1 million U.S. lives

16. The World Should Be Worried About a Dictator’s Son's Apparent Win in the Philippines

17. Nominee says no strings attached in humanitarian assistance to North Korea

18. Exploring the Civil-Military Divide over Artificial Intelligence

19. Russia suffers heavy losses in failed Donbas river crossing

20. 50 years after return, Okinawa's strategic importance grows for U.S.

21. How Starlink Scrambled to Keep Ukraine Online

22. Building a Cyber Force Is Even Harder Than You Thought

23. FDD | IRGC-Controlled Iranian Airline Makes Unexplained Flights to Russia Amidst Invasion of Ukraine

24. The War in Ukraine Will Be a Historic Turning Point

25. World War II Is All That Putin Has Left

26. The Secret War for Germany: CIA’s Covert Role in Cold War Berlin Explored through Recently Declassified Documents

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media

3. North Korea admits to coronavirus outbreak for the first time

4. Presidential office says humanitarian aid possible in theory after N.K. reports COVID-19 case

5. Minister nominee says he's open to visiting N. Korea as special envoy

6. U.S., other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch but Russia, China

7. 8th Political Bureau Meeting of 8th Central Committee of WPK Held (COVID admission)

8. North Korean Cyber Warriors Are Fueling Kim Jong-un’s Nuclear Weapons

9. Seoul brings back CVID terminology at the UN

10. China-South Korea Relations Under South Korea’s New Yoon Administration: The Challenge Of Defining ‘Mutual Respect’

11. S. Korean military to revive 'provocation' reference to N.K. missile tests: sources

12. S Korea’s ‘Mr Clean’ faces tough presidency. Is he up to the job?

13. Farewell Moon, howdy Yoon in South Korea

14. Hwasong political prison inmates may be working to restore the Punggye-ri nuclear test site

15. US Marine's life in the hands of Biden, Blinken in North Korea extradition fight

16. U.S. prepared for any kind of engagement with N. Korea: Campbell

17. S. Korea seeks to resume construction of two nuclear reactors in 2025: sources