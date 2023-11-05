5/11/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. How Special Operations Forces Must Meet the Challenges of a New Era

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 10. 2023

3. Managing the New Era of Deterrence and Warfare: Visualizing the Information Domain

4. China pours cold water on bilateral meeting with US defence secretary

5. Exploring "White Sun War"

6. From 'Victory Day'... to running away! Footage shows humiliating Russian retreat in Bakhmut after Putin was forced to scale back annual military parade due to his army's devastating losses

7. Navigation tools, electric-powered fleet top of mind for special ops

8. Avril Haines: New ODNI Office Oversees Intelligence Community's Fight Against Disinformation

9. To Counter China, the U.S. Is Expanding Its Footprint in the Pacific

10. Rethinking a Conservative Foreign Policy

11. Opinion | Taiwan is urging the U.S. not to abandon Ukraine

12. Ukraine Makes Gains Near Embattled Bakhmut, a First in Months

13. Defense budget bill hit with delay over debt ceiling fight

14. Bipartisan Group Aims to Fix ‘Hopelessly Obsolete’ Classification System

15. Biden to host India's Modi with human rights in mind -White House

16. Zelensky says Ukraine needs more time for counter-offensive

17. In Defense of Bean Counting: Why Material Measures of National Power Matter

18. It’s Time To Rethink Aerial Warfare

19. New guns means new bullets, suppressors and tech for special ops

20. Drones, planes need new weapons and sensors, says special ops official

21. Hyper-enabling special ops will transform missions

22. Too Many Lawyers - Why Legalism is Undermining Ethical Conduct in the SOF Community

23. The Utility of Deterrence

24. Navy SEALs Long-Awaited Dry Sub in Operation by ‘Memorial Day’

25. The Opponents of Marine Reform Have Lost, But Won’t Move On by Robert Work

26. Russian Guerrillas Are Trying to Violently Overthrow Putin



Korean News Content:

1. How to Avoid a Bad Take on a Hard Target: Analyzing North Korea the Right Way

2. 7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll

3. Hardliner named chief of new defense innovation committee

4. South Korea will be vulnerable to North’s drones for years, leak warns

5. S. Korea proposes regular participation in US-led multinational cyber exercise

6. Dividends of summitry

7. How the Japan-South Korea Normalization Reshaped Both Countries

8. Kishida’s visit to South Korea and the triumph of geopolitics

9. [Translation] Korean and American Experts Advocate for ‘Human Rights Up Front’ Approach to Solve North Korean Nuclear Issue.

10. Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command

11. German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon

12. Yoon calls for 'massive' military upgrades at defense committee launch

13. S. Hamgyong Province mobilizes urban residents for corn planting

14. Military to let soldiers use phones more during weekdays

15. Korea urged to dive deeper into space industry, beef up partnership with US: experts

16. International Forum on One Korea: Congressional Roundtable and Policy Forum

