5/11/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 10 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

3. Ukrainians stop Russian gas at one hub, make gains in east

4. Fact Sheet on U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

5. Small Drones Are Giving Ukraine an Unprecedented Edge

6. Special Ops Software Office Takes on Pentagon Bureaucracy

7. Rather than wreck it, Berger’s vision will save the Marine Corps from itself

8. First Public UFO Hearing In Over 50 Years To Be Held By Congress Next Week

9. Putin’s Bad Math: The Root of Russian Miscalculation in Ukraine

10. Will Washington Learn from China’s Successful Stroke in the Solomon Islands?

11. To Win Wars, Cut the U.S. Defense Budget

12. Russia hacked an American satellite company one hour before the Ukraine invasion

13. RUSSIAN GENERAL OFFICER GUIDE - MAY 11

14. Ukraine Accuses Russia of Stealing Its Grain

15. Intelligence and the War in Ukraine: Part 1

16. Ukraine After the War

17. America Must Embrace the Goal of Ukrainian Victory

18. Threading the Needle in Southeast Asia

19. The Ukraine War Might Kill China’s Nuclear No First Use Policy

20. What Victory Will Look Like in Ukraine

21. China’s Covid crisis is Xi’s to lose

22. Russia actually isn't as good at information warfare as everyone thought

Korean News Content:

1. New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes

2. A New President Faces Familiar Challenges in Seoul

3. Shrimp to Whale by Ramon Pacheco Pardo — how South Korea became a powerhouse

4. Individual and group protesters flock to presidential office in Yongsan

5. Yoon Starts Presidency by Meeting Foreign Dignitaries

6. U.S., S. Korea share common objective of denuclearizing Korean Peninsula: State Dept.

7. N. Korea likely to continue nuclear, missile development in 2022: US military

8. Britain firm on N. Korea sanctions, expects cooperation with S. Korea on Ukraine: minister

9. Former deputy national security adviser tapped as new spy agency chief

10. Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges

11. Yoon Suk-yeol has busy second day as president with a more casual style

12. China tries to prevent South Korea from joining US-led coalition

13. State Dept. reacts to Yoon's North Korea policy

14. Outnumbered ruling party faces difficult challenges

15. Visiting Japanese reps pledge warmer ties

16. Yoon says inflation is biggest problem in first secretary meeting

17. U.S. 'second gentleman' gets a kick out of Seoul

18. Yoon's inauguration ceremony raises hope for inclusive, multicultural society

19. Cadres involved in most recent ballistic missile launches recalled to Pyongyang

20. N. Korea permits mass mobilizations of factory workers to agricultural areas