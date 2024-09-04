4/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Special Forces Within Great Power Competition | SOF News
2. Jamie Dimon, who said the $34 trillion national debt was pushing U.S. off a 'cliff,' insists it’s ’vital’ to boost military spending
3. The Black Market That Delivers Elon Musk’s Starlinks to U.S. Foes
4. German troops arrive in Lithuania, their first long-term foreign deployment since World War II
5. Military pharmacies resume regular operations after cyberattack
6. China Plays Tense Game of ‘Russian Roulette’ With U.S. Ally
7. The State of the Army 2024
8. The U.S. Army To Conduct Combat Training in the Philippines
9. America’s Next Soldiers Will Be Machines
10. Why America Needs AUKUS
11. The last surviving Medal of Honor recipient of the Korean War has died
12. Does Biden Take China’s Threat Seriously? By Walter Russell Mead
13. Opinion | Ahead of state visit, an ‘epic’ shift in Japan’s defense posture
14. Opinion | Thank China for our new three-way Pacific alliance
15. Three surprises in the US military’s wish lists
16. Army's Premier Education Benefits May Be on Chopping Block, with Tuition Assistance Cuts Being Considered, Too
17. Status of the War in Ukraine: Observations from my latest visit, Part 1 by Mick Ryan
18. Strategic Influence & the War in Ukraine: Observations from my latest visit, Part 2 by Mick Ryan
19. Putin and Xi’s Unholy Alliance
20. U.S., Japan to announce military cooperation, joint NASA lunar mission
21. The fallacy of the ‘West versus the rest’ worldview
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of late founder's birthday
2. N. Korean state media not referring to late founder's birthday as Day of Sun
3. N. Korea's state media highlights ties with Russia amid deepening cooperation
5. Older Voters Are Taking Over in the World’s Wealthy Democracies
6. Top military officer visits east coast units amid N. Korean threats
7. Yoon vows to make S. Korea top 3 nation in AI technology
8. China's top legislator Zhao Leji to visit N. Korea this week
9. US’s export control of semiconductor equipment to China has biggest impact on S. Korea
10. Election outcome to reshape Korean politics
11. ＜Investigation＞Why aren’t North Korea’s women having babies anymore? (2) Women increasingly avoid marriage to protect themselves...Men are considered a burden to women in N. Korean society
12. Japan's outreach to N. Korea unlikely to affect trilateral cooperation against Pyongyang
13. N. Korea's shortage of scrap metal highlights its inefficient economic system
14. North Korean media takes stab at South's president on eve of elections
15. The revolutionary axis linking North Korea, Iran and Hamas
16. U.S., Japan to announce military cooperation, joint NASA lunar mission
17. S. Korean, U.S. navies hold mine warfare exercise in East Sea
18. S. Korea holds memorial for late decorated U.S. veteran of Korean War