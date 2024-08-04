4/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Unstoppable Revolution: Burma 2024 (Update from Tim Heinemann)

2. Shifting focus to threats from China and Russia starts with people, not tech, US special operations leaders say

3. Mental Health Challenges for SOF Veterans | SOF News

4. “The Battle of the Straits: A Geopolitical Maelstrom”

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 7, 2024

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 7, 2024

7. Army Announces FDA Clearance of Whole Blood Rapid Test to Help with Assessment of Traumatic Brain Injury

8. WWIII could start over Philippines dispute in South China Sea, China 'not respecting' treaties, expert says

9. Massive container ship loses power near NYC’s Verrazzano Bridge days after Baltimore Key Bridge disaster

10. Anonymous users are dominating right-wing discussions online. They also spread false information

11. Ukraine’s drone tactics have inspired Taiwan, but US support remains critical

12. Drone Strikes on Myanmar Military Capitol Signify Deteriorating Situation

13. Ukraine to lose war with Russia if US Congress withholds aid, says Zelensky

14. Opinion | In the shadow war with Iran, Biden just scored an unheralded victory by Max Boot

15. Top Republican warns pro-Russia messages are echoed ‘on the House floor’

16. Israel withdraws most troops from south at six-month mark of Gaza war

17. Inside Donald Trump's secret plan to end the Ukraine-Russia war

18. Hamas's Feud With Palestinian Rivals Adds to Doubts Over Gaza's Postwar Future

19. 'Social Order Could Collapse' in AI Era, Two Top Japan Companies Say

20. Great Power Competition Will Drive Irregular Conflicts

21. The Bipartisan Consensus in Favor of Israel Is Broken, But When Will It Change U.S. Policy?

22. Iran's Order of Chaos



Korean News Content:

1. Putin's embrace of Kim Jong Un has its limits

2. Unprecedented US War Drills and Naval Deployments Raise Fear of War in Korea

3. S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit

4. S. Korea, U.S. to hold regular defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea

5. Exclusive: North Korean forced labor behind Chinese seafood sold in South Korea

6. Editorial: S. Korea, China, Japan seek global stability after 4-year hiatus

7. Rival parties visit key battlegrounds two days before elections

8. Learning from US how to attract semiconductor factories

9. S. Korea's unilateral sanctions against Russia show significant downturn in bilateral ties

10. N. Korea's Kim sends message to Putin over flooding in Russia

11. ＜Investigation＞Why aren’t North Korea’s women having babies anymore? (1) The fertility rate is already severely low…It’s rare to see anyone carrying babies around

12. Korea, US begin war remains search project for this year

13. NATO Chief: Iran, Russia, China And N. Korea Aligned Against West

