4/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 6, 2024

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 6, 2024

3. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, April 5, 2024

4. COMPOUND MARITIME (IN)SECURITY Strong pointing Trade Security & Profitability in the Global ‘Un-Commons’ thru “3D+C” Integrated Statecraft Solutions (a ‘compound security competition’ (CsC) use case) By Isaiah (Ike) Wilson III, PhD

5. In Six Months, Everything Has Changed for Israel

6. A Warlord Turns to Death, Rape and Rap Videos to Expand Control in Haiti

7. The Guantánamo Spy Who Wasn’t

8. Benjamin Franklin Taught America a Lesson It Needs to Hear

9. Help Ukraine Hold the Line

10. China Providing Geospatial Intelligence to Russia, US Warns

11. Journalist Who Broke Story on Israel’s AI Warfare Discusses the Technology

12. Iran is winning the Gaza war

13. Video: Crafty quadcopter sits on power lines to recharge

14. Opinion: Ukraine's Victory Remains in Reach By Alexander Vindman

15. Do our leaders, ‘experts’ and pundits want World War III?

16. Stopping Online Terrorism: Pulling the Plug on the Russian Imperial Movement

17. The Next Frontier? Philosophy in Space.

Korean News Content:

1. Dictator’s dilemma: Kim’s unquestioned power cuts both ways for North Korea

2. Early-voting turnout for general elections hits record 31.28 pct (South Korea)

3. In South Korean election, North Korea and its nukes barely move the needle

4. North Korea’s Ballistic Missiles Are Getting Valuable Battlefield Testing in Ukraine

5. U.S. Army Pacific commander says SM-6, Tomahawk missile launchers to be deployed in Indo-Pacific

6. ‘Gladiator Politics’ Dominate Election Season in Polarized South Korea

7. She Slept With a Violin on Her Pillow. Her Dreams Came True in Italy. (South Korea)

8. Chinese tourist tower overlooking North Korea could be demolished

9. Regular inter-Korean liaison contact remains severed for 1 year amid frosty ties

10. Korean chipmakers to benefit as Taiwan quake spurs supply chain diversification calls

11. [INTERVIEW] Ihn Yo-han calls for grand role of politics befitting global top 10 power

12. All you need to know about Korea's general election

13. Will Kishida’s political woes put Japan-Korea ties in Jeopardy?

14. (Yonhap Feature) Vandal Training Center offers live, virtual training for allies