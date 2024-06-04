4/6/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Authoritarians are on the march

2. With no way out of a worsening war, Zelensky’s options look bad or worse

3. Gaza War Turns Spotlight on Long Pipeline of U.S. Weapons to Israel

4. U.S. and China in high-level talks to deport more Chinese nationals, Mayorkas says

5. US and Chinese military officials met in Hawaii to discuss operational safety in the Pacific

6. Chinese state, social media echo Russian propaganda on concert hall attack

7. Inside Pentagon’s Shaky Efforts to Combat Russian Disinformation

8. From Pizzagate to the 2020 Election: Forcing Liars to Pay or Apologize

9. Opinion | How to start winning the information war

10. Power by Proxy: How Iran Shapes the Mideast

11. Have we entered the age of AI warfare?

12. Stuck in Gaza

13. Countering China’s Influence in Myanmar

14. Something rotten in the Israeli Defense Force? by Andrew Milburn

15. The curiously quiet reaction to Oppenheimer in Japan

16. What you need to know about cancer in the special operations community

17. Myanmar's military-ruled capital attacked by drones

18. Did One Guy Just Stop a Huge Cyberattack?

19. Starting from Beginning Part 2: Strengthening Foreign Partnerships by Utilizing Training, Education for Intercultural Exchanges

20. Korea’s Artificial Sun Just Shattered a Fusion Record

21. Battelle Awarded $350M US SOCOM Contract

22. The Biden-Kishida summit should set the stage for a unified U.S.-Japanese military command

23. What Liberals Get Wrong About ‘White Rural Rage’ — Almost Everything

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fumes over U.N. Human Rights Council's adoption of resolution on N. Korea

2. Early-voting turnout for general elections hits record 31.28 pct

3. South Korean Election Commission Early Vote Count Greater than Number of Observed Voters

4. 2024 Election: 20-inch nails in Korean democracy’s coffin

5. Opinion | North Korea sends arms to Russia. Now Putin pays back Kim Jong Un.

6. North Korea’s millennial defectors now seek political power in the South

7. Author Who Defected From North Korea Wins Defamation Lawsuit

8. U.S. nuclear envoy to visit Romania, Poland, Sweden to discuss N. Korea's threats, ties with Russia

9. What Does ROK-NATO Cooperation Mean for Relations on the Korean Peninsula?

11. Why is China suddenly interested in holding trilateral summit?

12. South Korea to Launch Second Home-Grown Spy Satellite on Monday

