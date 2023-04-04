4/4/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: April

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 3, 2023

3. Task Force Viking Hammer (Iraq 2003) | SOF News

4. Philippines names 4 new camps for US forces amid China fury

5. China seethes as US chip controls threaten tech ambitions

6. US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

7. Elite Ukrainian snipers describe their war from the shadows

8. Congressman: US support for aid to Ukraine is 'overwhelming'

9. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday, Sweden still waiting

10. Ukraine battles on in Bakhmut as Finland joins NATO

11. The Intensifying Trend Of Global De-Dollarization – Analysis

12. Chinese balloon got intel from U.S. military sites, despite efforts to block it

13. US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

14. China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

15. War in Taiwan will dwarf Ukraine unless the US shows China its teeth

16. Why Some in the Military Might Not Celebrate a TikTok Ban

17. Is the Chinese Dream Turning into a Chinese Nightmare for Beijing?

18. Kevin McCarthy Prepares to Meet Taiwan’s President as Tensions With China Swirl

19. Forces of Destabilization: Countering Wagner Group in the Sahel

20. Mind the Middle Powers

21. America Can Win the AI Race

22. The Cost of Biden’s ‘Democracy’ Fixation

23. Retired U.S. colonel compares Ukraine counterattack to pivotal WWII battle

24. Drone-on-Drone Combat in Ukraine Marks a New Era of Aerial Warfare

25. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN April 3, 7.00 pm EST - Glory to Ukraine! The four hundred and fourthday of large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against our state continues.



Korean News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: April - KOREA

2. No sign of an imminent nuclear test from North Korea, Pentagon says

3. North Koreans Trapped in ‘State-Sponsored Slavery’ in Russia

4. UNHRC adopts resolution on N. K. human rights

5. North Korea slams U.S. for protecting raiders of Spain embassy in 2019 case

6. N. Korean hacking group Kimsuky funds Pyongyang's espionage operations through cybercrimes

7. China's new envoy to N. Korea starts duty

8. U.S. announces ICBM test launch in third week of April

9. Making Yoon’s Space Vision a South Korean Reality

10. Pyongyang still suffers from unreliable power supply

11. N. Korean restaurants in northeastern China refuse to serve S. Korean customers

12. South green-lights humanitarian aid to North Korea, first this year

13. Korea, China, Japan may resume three-way summit this year: Seoul official

14. Foreign Ministry denies Blackpink allegations

15. South Korea should not go nuclear

16. New national security adviser hopes for close communication with US counterpart