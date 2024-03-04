4/3/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. How ISIS-K killed Americans, beat the Taliban, and massacred 140 people in Moscow

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 2, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 2, 2024

4. U.S. told Russia Crocus City Hall was possible target of attack

5. The Appalling Tactics of the ‘Free Palestine’ Movement

6. Task Force Lima preps new space for generative AI experimentation

7. Last Marine Harrier Pilots Complete Training As AV-8B's End Draws Near

8. REINSTATE FREEDOM OF SPEECH FOR MILITARY RETIREES

9. Deciphering China’s economic strategy without the premier’s press conference

10. US government review faults Microsoft for ‘cascade’ of errors that allowed Chinese hackers to breach senior US officials’ emails

11. Zelensky signs law lowering draft age to 25 in bid to boost military ranks

12. Biden and Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl in a push to return to regular leader talks

13. Fort Bliss approves wear of boonie caps, military-wide jealousy ensues

14. Soldier earns 'Ace of Syria' nickname after downing 6 drones

15. Leading the charge: Transforming US Army systems through digital engineering

16. To reinvent itself, the US Air Force must go big on small drones

17. Space Force Guardians advance SOF Space interoperability during Emerald Warrior exercise

18. Taiwan earthquake: what is known and what happens next

19. Dereliction of Duty: Israeli Blunders on the Way to October 7

20. Innovation Adoption for All: Scaling Across Department of Defense

21. What the TikTok Bill Gets Wrong

22. A Detente Option for Iran

23. Expect the unexpected (Interview with Robert Adolph on his service at the UN)

24. The Importance of America’s Pacific Family

25. ‘The Incomparable Mr. Buckley’ Review: Withering Wit and Wisdom

26. A new strategic concept could be useful in the US military’s defense of Taiwan BY MIKE POMPEO AND BRYAN CLARK

27. The Air Force's new $60 million Special Warfare aquatics center honors a fallen pararescueman



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea claims successful launch of new IRBM tipped with hypersonic warhead

2. It’s Time to Resolve the Korean War

3. In response to reports of “North Korean workers rioting in the Congo,” the National Intelligence Service says, “Incidents are on the rise.”

4. 'Reactionary fling' MZ workers' collective action is a headache... North Korea’s foreign currency earning dilemma

5. Exclusive: “Trump views S. Korea as just investment,” Trump’s former NSC advisor says

6. North Korea's Latest Hypersonic Missile System Is One Sinister-Looking Weapon

7. Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'

8. NATO invites S. Korea to Washington summit in July

9. S. Korean firms win US$7.2 bln gas plant deal in Saudi Arabia

10. HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.9 bln-won order for 4 petrochemical carriers

11. South Korea seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions on North

12. State Dept. decries N. Korean missile launch, stresses commitment to diplomacy

13. Veto shows harms of NK-Russia alignment: Cho

14. Five reasons the Korea Hana Foundation should not run Hana Centers

15. Pyongyang man arrested for using counterfeit dollars

15. US turns to allies to monitor North Korea sanctions

16. North Korea declares missile system complete

17. South Korea, U.S. to practice crippling North's nuclear command

18. Kim Jong Un Faces Annihilation in Most Korea War Scenarios

