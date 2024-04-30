4/30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Opinion: My family lost the Civil War. Last year they finally gave up this symbol of power

2. How US special operators are training Ukrainians—and what they’re learning in return

3. Exclusive: UN experts say North Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 29, 2024

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 29, 2024

6. US military pier in Gaza to cost $320 million, Pentagon estimates

7. US determines 5 Israeli security units committed human rights violations before outbreak of Gaza war

8. Chinese water cannon damages ship in new South China Sea flare-up, Philippines says

9. The wartime outrage in Israel that no one is talking about

10. Harnessing Insurgent and Narco-Criminal Drone Tactics for Special Operations

11. How Will AI Change Cyber Operations?

12. What Iran’s Drone Attack Portends for the Future of Warfare

13. Haiti: A Best-Case Scenario

14. Ukraine Situation Report: Frontline Defenses Deteriorating Under Russian Pressure

15. Xi Is on a Mission to Drive a Wedge Between US and Europe

16. Iran Says North Korean Delegation Visiting Tehran for Trade Expo

17. China watches as the U.S. fumbles around in central Pacific

18. Ranger legend Col. Ralph Puckett honored at U.S. Capitol

19. This new Marine Corps helicopter refueled from a Navy tanker while carrying a Navy fighter

20. Spy and Tell – The Promise and Peril of Disclosing Intelligence for Strategic Advantage

21. Don’t Bet on a British Revival

22. Why Xi created a new Information Support Force, and why now

23. What a Chinese academic’s takedown of Russia says about Beijing’s view of Moscow

24. Beyond China's Black Box

25. Beards, Satire, and Change?

Korean News Content:

4/30/24 Korea News and Security

1. The Hollowing Out of Kim Jong Un’s North Korea

2. North Korea Will Soon Be Able to Flout Sanctions More Easily

3. Quick Take: North Korea’s “National Defence Industrial Enterprise”

4. Imagining a Future for the DPRK Panel of Experts Monitoring Regime

5. Late U.S. veteran of Korean War honored at Capitol

6. U.S. takes sanctioned Russian ship moored in China as 'incredibly seriously'

7. Only 34 pct of S. Korean elites favor nuclearization: CSIS poll

8. NIS sees possibility of N. Korean terrorist attacks involving drones, paragliders

9. Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea reaches 43 in Q1

10. S. Korea vows efforts to ensure U.N. sanctions enforcement on N.K. continues despite end to monitoring panel

11. S. Korea submits formal bid for Czech nuclear power plant project

12. NK leader openly flouts UN sanctions in recent outing

13. Gov't to open 10 trails near DMZ for visitors next month

14. Korea can bridge Global West, South: ex-UN Undersecretary-General

16. Reality, Democracy and the Results of South Korea’s General Election

