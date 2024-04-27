4/27/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Xi and Blinken Trade Small Nods Over a Large Gap

2. In war-battered Gaza, residents grow angry with Hamas

3. Britain Does Its Part in Ukraine and on Defense Spending By Rishi Sunak

4. Opinion | What Students Read Before They Protest

5. Secret meetings, social chatter: How the Columbia protest sparked a student revolt

6. Inside the Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupting Columbia University

7. Putin Didn’t Directly Order Alexei Navalny’s February Death, U.S. Spy Agencies Find

8. A Surge of Wartime Brain Injuries Is Changing Lives—and Offering Lessons

9. America’s Military Isn’t Providing Enough Bang for the Buck

10. Chinese state media backs US college campus protesters: 'Justified'

11. Terry Glavin: Iran is the China-funded fulcrum of global terror

12. Is China Rethinking its Invasion of Taiwan?

13. Why China risks US sanctions arming Russia: survival

14. TikTok ban won't solve foreign influence, data privacy problems

15. US is no longer the arsenal of democracy

16. Alaska an important Special Operations training ground, as Arctic sees interest from Russia and China

17. Philippines' counter-terrorism strategy still stalled after 7 years since the 'ISIS siege' on Marawi

18. Somalia detains U.S.-trained commandos over theft of rations

19. Blinken tells CNN the US has seen evidence of China attempting to influence upcoming US elections

20. Asia’s next war could be triggered by a rusting warship on a disputed reef

21. Baltimore principal was framed by school athletic director using AI to fabricate racist attack

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea denounces U.S. condemnation of human rights violations

2. Blinken calls on China to press N. Korea to end its 'dangerous' behavior

3. S. Korea, U.S. lay out respective visions for new defense cost-sharing deal: U.S. negotiator

4. Defense cost-sharing deal reflects shared commitment to 'robust' S. Korea-U.S. defense posture: Pentagon

5. N. Korea reaffirms plan to bolster space reconnaissance capabilities

6. Changchun police to update personal information of N. Korean defectors living with Chinese men

7. High-resolution satellite imagery confirms demolition of Arch of Reunification

8. Many high school graduates in N. Korea face barriers to getting higher education

9. Forced repatriations of N. Korean defectors in China continue into this year

10. Annual hunger crunch: North Koreans scour fields for leftovers

11. Kim Jong Un tested a new rocket that could hit Seoul — and may aid Russia against Ukraine

12. S. Korea, India hold consultations on disarmament, nonproliferation

13. This moment, this platform: North Korean human rights at Harvard University and beyond