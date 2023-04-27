4/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 26, 2023

2. US confident in Ukraine offensive despite Russian military’s formidable power, EUCOM commander says

3. Russia can fund war in Ukraine for another year despite sanctions, leaked document says

4. Opinion Biden is quietly encouraging Assad’s rehabilitation. He should reverse course.

5. Xi holds first talks with Zelenskiy since Russian invasion of Ukraine

6. How Russia has fortified swathes of Ukraine

7. The Afghan Withdrawal Coverup

8. Opinion | What 6 data points tell us about the status of the war in Ukraine

9. U.S., Philippines Sink Warship With Aircraft After Missing With Himars in Drill

10. With Marcos watching, US Army HIMARS fires 6 times but misses target in South China Sea

11. 442. What Happens If Great Powers Don’t Fight Great Wars?

12. What Xi did and didn’t say to Zelensky

13. Occam’s razor relevant to Taiwan

14. Yuan overtakes dollar to become most-used currency in China's cross-border transactions

15. Buildup resumed at suspected Chinese military site in UAE, leak says

16. SOCOM's New Recon Aircraft to Pack Big Punch

17. Facts Are Stubborn Things: The Dangers of Protracted War with China

18. Taiwan readying a reciprocal show of force at China

19. Bring Back Branch Magazines

20. China has widened its already sweeping counter-espionage law. Experts say foreign businesses should be worried

Korean News Content:

1. Watch: President of South Korea sings 'American Pie' while attending state dinner

2. Leaders’ Joint Statement in Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Alliance between the United States of America and the Republic of Korea

3. FACT SHEET: Republic of Korea State Visit to the United States

4. Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Joint Press Conference

5. Why send a US stealth submarine to South Korea -- and tell the world about it?

6. Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack

7. S. Korea releases English version of report on N. Korea's human rights

8. Biden to reassure South Korea’s security amid rising threat from North

9. Hawks Disappointed by U.S.-S.Korea Nuclear Agreement

10. [ANALYSIS] Nuclear-armed submarines will not stop North Korea's provocations

11. Summit fails to bear fruitful results for Korean chipmakers: experts

12. Generational opinion embodies alliance's travails

13. First lady meets mother of Otto Warmbier

14. China warns US, S. Korea against 'provoking confrontation' with N. Korea

15. [News Focus] Why does Washington Declaration matter?

16. The U.S. Needs to Talk to North Korea Any Way It Can

17. In South Korea, a TV show airing North Korean defectors’ stories is riling Kim Jong Un’s regime

