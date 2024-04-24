4/24/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Assessment of Israeli Strike on Iran near Esfahan

2. US agency fighting Russian, Chinese disinformation may lose funding

3. Facebook has ‘interfered’ with US elections 39 times since 2008: study

4. In Ukraine, New American Technology Won the Day. Until It Was Overwhelmed.

5. Trilateral Militarisation In Southeast Asia: Bringing Vietnamese Counterinsurgency Operations To The Philippines And The South China Sea – Analysis

6. Taiwan pledges to remove 760 statues of Chinese dictator Chiang Kai-shek

7. New Military Aid to Ukraine Actually Upgrades America's Army

8. Brain injuries in U.S. Special Operations Forces aren’t easy to detect, USF helping develop a solution

9. Blinken expected to deliver strong warning on Russia support as he arrives in China for key meetings

10. The Strategic Support Force Dies – And Taiwan’s New Littoral Combatant Command is Born by Mick Ryan

11. Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

12. Everything TikTok users need to know about a possible ban

13. New Group Joins the Political Fight Over Disinformation Online

14. Exclusive: New evidence challenges the Pentagon’s account of a horrific attack as the US withdrew from Afghanistan | CNN

15. Office Works to Unify DOD Responses, Efforts Across the Globe

16. The Principles for the Future of Warfare and Stand-Off Warfare

17. TikTok Ban Looms With Biden Poised to Start 270-Day Countdown

18. Biden urged to send ATACMS along with air defense systems to Ukraine

19. Why a C-130 Crew Braved a 26 Hour Flight to Guam

20. The Delusion of Peak China

21. Reconcept­ualizing Asia’s Security Challenges

22. RIP, SSF: Unpacking the PLA’s Latest Restructuring

23. A Prussian Strategy for Wars of Attrition

24. The Unreality of Columbia’s ‘Liberated Zone’

25. Will Fearless and Tireless Robots Lead to More Terrifying Wars?

26. America ain't all bad: five good reasons to be optimistic

27. The war in Ukraine could reach a decision point by the NATO summit. Policymakers need to prepare now.

28. Russian cyber attackers hack Texas Panhandle drinking water and flood town in first-ever raid by 'Kremlin aligned' group

Korean News Content:

1. Pentagon stresses close consultation with S. Korea after simulated N.K. 'nuclear counterattack' drill

2. N. Korea sends economic delegation to Iran: KCNA

3. HRNK Quoted 12 Times in the U.S. Department of State's DPRK 2023 Human Rights Report

4. N.K. leader's sister slams joint S. Korea-U.S. military drills

5. S. Korea's nanosatellite launched from New Zealand for satellite constellation project

6. S. Korea warns N. Korea will face end of regime if it uses nuclear weapons

7. Korea's spy agency set to join NATO-led cyber defense drill for 4th straight year

8. South Korea needs to recharge foreign engagement following missed trips and opportunities

9. President should recalibrate his policy on North Korea

10. Seoul publishes latest edition of financial handbook for N. Korean defectors

11. Alarm sounded over major North Korean hacks

12. North Korea Continues to Rattle Sabers with Short-Range Missiles Launches

13. North Korea sends officials to Iran amid suspected military cooperation

14. Students, residents pressed into North Korean construction projects

15. Yoon says N. Korea must not dare challenge S. Korea

16. N. Korea calls envisioned US aid to Ukraine 'hallucinogen'

17. N. Korea encourages Chinese businesspeople to resume commercial activities

18. Abuse of opium remains a problem in N. Korea amid economic downturn

