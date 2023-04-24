4/24/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 23, 2023
2. Special Operations News Update - April 24, 2023 | SOF News
3. Night of Nights – Operation Eagle Claw 24-25 April 1980
4. Podcast on AUKUS, China, and Special Operations
5. Why China might attack Taiwan
6. China’s Plan For Taiwan Invasion Is Not A Secret
7. Pentagon 2022 Freedom of Navigation Report
8. Why Security Assistance Often Fails
9. Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
10. Why the 155mm round is so critical to the war in Ukraine
11. ANZAC Day - United States Department of State
12. TikTok Ban Divides Young and Old, Democrats and Republicans, WSJ Poll Finds
13. The Human Element: The Army’s Competitive Advantage in the Age of Innovation
14. Weapons Makers Can’t Hire Enough Workers as Ukraine War Drives Demand
15. Opinion | How to outsmart ChatGPT? Think like a poet.
16. Our classified leaks conundrum: ‘Need to know’ became ‘a need to share’
17. Leak of Government Secrets Adds Pressure to Overhaul Security Clearances
Korean News Content:
1. Ukraine, China main focus as South Korean president visits White House
2. South Korea restores Japan on trade 'white list'
3. Opinion | Should South Korea go nuclear? That’s a decision for Seoul, not Washington.
4. Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
5. Why Security Assistance Often Fails
6. U.S. calls on S. Korean firms to ensure exports to U.S. not involve Uyghur forced labor
7. Pyongyang Gets Missile-Shaped Apartment Towers
8. U.S. to retaliate in case of N. Korean nuclear attack against the South
9. Questions about 'ironclad' commitment lead to impossible nuke solution
10. Seoul watching tensions in Taiwan Strait: Envoy
11. Biden urged to offer bold strategy against North Korean threats
12. Yoon eyes stronger alliance in security, tech during US visit
13. [Editorial] Stipulate the deterrence in the document
14. Yoon begins US state visit to trumpet stronger alliance, resolve trade issues
