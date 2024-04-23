4/23/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. Takes Aim at Chinese Banks Aiding Russia War Effort

2. The Axis of Upheaval – How America’s Adversaries Are Uniting to Overturn the Global Order

3. China's Alternative Order – And What America Should Learn From It

4. All Powers Great and Small – Why Bigger Isn’t Always Better in Geopolitics

5. US vs. Russia: Why the Biden strategy in Africa may be failing

6. Chinese General Takes a Harsh Line on Taiwan at an International Naval Gathering

7. Iran's air defense purchase from Russia backfires

8. It’s the End of the Web as We Know It

9. As the US Air Force fleet keeps shrinking, can it still win wars?

10. China sees foreign threats ‘everywhere’ as powerful spy agency takes center stage

11. Russian man sentenced to 5 years of labor for criticizing war in Ukraine

12. China's new H-20 stealth bomber 'not really' a concern for Pentagon, says intel official

13. Special Forces soldiers in NW Florida still awaiting child care center

14. The Illusion of Conventional War: Europe Is Learning the Wrong Lessons from the Conflict in Ukraine

15. Army rethinks its approach to AI-enabled risks via Project Linchpin

16. TikTok Digs In to Fight US Ban With 170 Million Users at Stake

17. Army captain gives up his rank to enlist in the Marine Corps

18. Could the Philippines be the spark for the next global conflict?

19. America’s crisis of repetition is hurting national security by Nadia Schadlow

20. The use of AI in war games could change military strategy

21. Proxy Wars from a Global Perspective: Non-State Actors and Armed Conflicts (Book Review)

22. Solving the Houthi Threat to Freedom of Navigation

23. Why Myanmar’s War Matters, Even if the World Isn’t Watching

24. Poland ready to host US nuclear weapons, Duda says



Korean News Content:

1. Beyond Utopia: More than a Tale of Two Countries

2. N. Korea says Kim guided simulated nuclear counterattack drill

3. S. Korea, U.S. hold consultations on nuclear energy, nonproliferation

4. S. Korea to launch 1st nanosatellite this week, part of satellite constellation project

5. Yoon, Romanian president agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, nuclear energy

6. Hanwha Aerospace likely to sign additional deal for Chunmoo with Poland: sources

7. U.S. Takes Aim at Chinese Banks Aiding Russia War Effort

8. Smuggling of used cars into North Korea rises amid post-COVID demand

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Crackdown on primitive slash-and-burn farmers who hide in the mountains shows Kim Jong-un’s uncompromising efforts to control his population

10. Korea is Having its AI Moment

11. N. Koreans scoff at government's propaganda about childcare programs

12. Early launch of defense cost sharing talks won't eliminate 'Trump risk': experts

13. 3 NK hacking groups execute concerted attack on 10 S. Korean defense firms: police

