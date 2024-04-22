4/22/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. PLA SSF scrapped, it’s now the PLA ISF: What does it mean?

2. US weighs sending additional military advisers to Ukraine as Russia gains momentum

3. China's scenarios for invading Taiwan could be altered following Iran's failed attack on Israel, report says

4. Information Warfare is Integrated Warfare

5. Global military spending surges amid war, rising tensions and insecurity

6. Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2023

7. Israel beefs up armored corps with new tank companies, for now and the future

8. THE MONTH IN GREAT POWER COMPETITION IN FIVE MINUTES

9. Biden Has Allowed the Marine Corps to Become Irrelevant by Gary Anderson

10. The Tech Industry is the New Defense Industrial Base

11. Israel Planned Bigger Attack on Iran, but Scaled It Back to Avoid War

12. Biden’s Small Win — and Bigger Failure — in the Middle East

13. US, Philippine Troops Kick Off Drills as China Tensions Mount

14. Public Disputes Undercut Officer Class

15. Historian says US is ‘in a moral crisis right now’

16. How Washington Can Save its Semiconductor Controls on China

17. Europe—but Not NATO—Should Send Troops to Ukraine

18. The Coming Arab Backlash

19. Comparing Gray-Zone Tactics in the Red Sea and the South China Sea

20. New PLA unit underscores intelligentized warfare shift

21. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 21, 2024

22. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 21, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea fires ballistic missiles days after reported ‘super-large warhead’ test

2. N. Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

3. North Korea files short-range ballistic missiles toward east coast: South

4. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 1st round of defense cost sharing talks this week

5. North Koreans Secretly Animated Amazon and Max Shows, Researchers Say

6. Editorial: Kim Jong-un eclipses Kim Il-sung’s sun, signaling North’s regime decline

7. Korea-Poland mega arms deal jeopardized by financial hurdles

8. Polish delegation visits S. Korea amid negotiations for arms deals

9. Experts see possibility of N.K. conducting nuclear test before U.S. presidential vote

10. Korea, US to cooperate for proliferation resistance optimization of research nuclear reactors

11. Kim Il Sung's birthday didn't lead to fall in grain prices this year

12. The impact of N. Korea's harsh lockdown of Onsong County in 2022 still reverberates today

13. S. Korean envoys convene to navigate strategy amid Middle East tensions

14. N. Korea's rural areas suffer from high rates of infant mortality

