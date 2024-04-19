4/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel Strikes Iran in Narrow Attack Amid Escalation Fears

2. What We Know About Israel’s Strike in Iran

3. Israel carries out strike in Iran, Israeli official says; no damage to nuclear sites, IAEA says

4. Calling On Congress to Pass Ukraine Aid Package

5. Longstreet and How Much Work Remains to Be Done

6. Russia ramps up weapons production, using mass quantity to outgun Ukraine

7. Opinion Here are the U.S. congressional districts benefiting from Ukraine aid

8. What Would Russian Victory in Ukraine Look Like?

9. Ukraine downs Russian strategic bomber after air strike kills eight, Kyiv says

10. New bipartisan bill seeks to tackle national child care shortage with help from the Pentagon

11. Pentagon anti-fentanyl efforts face operational challenges: watchdog

12. Why a potential TikTok ban is alive again in Congress, and what’s next

13. Drone strike at Isfahan has worked before, was it the right move now? - analysis

14. Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7

15. G7 foreign ministers' statement in Italy, April 2024

16. With mild reported strike, Israel aims to bolster coalition to tackle Iran nuke threat

17. How Army special operators use deepfakes and drones to train for information warfare

18. Secret Russian foreign policy document urges action to weaken the U.S.

19. FBI says Chinese hackers preparing to attack US infrastructure

20. Unpacking the FISA Section 702 Reauthorization Bill

21. Information operations will be 'foundational' to future DOD efforts, Cybercom chief says

22. Defying Niger exit order leaves U.S. troops vulnerable, whistleblower says

23. Burmese Opposition Offensive Switches Strategy – Analysis

24. Fall Of Myawaddy Is Latest Humiliating Defeat For Myanmar’s Military Regime – Analysis

25. Brave New Ukraine

26. The Five Futures of Russia

27. A war is brewing in the Pacific

28. The Axis Off-Kilter: Why an Iran-Russia-China “Axis” Is Shakier than Meets the Eye

Korean News Content:

1. Iran's Attack on Israel was Enabled by North Korean Missile Technology

2. HRNK Advisory Opinion to His Excellency Tomoya Obokata (north Korean Human RIghts)

3. N. Korea slams U.S. envoy's Asian tour as 'aid-begging' trip to enliven sanctions

4. S. Korea not invited to G7 summit meeting this year: sources

5. South Korea’s HHI inks deal to build four ships for Peru’s Navy

6. U.N. grants sanctions exemptions for WHO's humanitarian aid in N. Korea

7. UN OKs shipment of vaccine storage equipment to North Korea

8. N. Korea reassigns soon-to-be-retiring generals to specialized fields

9. Two Onsong County officials face struggle session for non-socialist behavior

10. US envoy stresses 'imperative' to keep NK human rights at 'forefront' of UNSC agenda

11. Rising Mideast tensions unnerve Korean construction firms

12. South Korea voices strong regrets over Japanese textbooks distorting wartime history

13. Human rights group urges gov't to submit written questions to UN to protect North Korean defectors

14. S. Korea votes in favor of Palestinian bid for UN membership

