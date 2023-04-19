4/19/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Full Committee Hearing: U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region (INDOPACOM Commander)

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 18, 2023

3. U.S. Citizens and Russian Intelligence Officers Charged with Conspiring to Use U.S. Citizens as Illegal Agents of the Russian Government

4. U.S. charges four Americans with aiding Kremlin efforts

5. Intelligence mission yanked for National Guard unit where leaks occurred

6. Scolding Isn’t a Foreign Policy

7. What Drives Political Polarization

8. Taiwan to More Than Double Military Police

9. Unique US Advantages DoD Can Better Leverage To Keep Up With Tech Advances

10. China readies supersonic spy drone unit, leaked document says

11. Ukraine Conflict Update - April 19, 2023 | SOF News

12. China Minister Lauds Putin for ‘Promoting World Peace’

13. Campaigning Through (Security) Cooperation: A Roadmap for Implementing the National Defense Strategy in Lower Priority Theaters

14. The Pentagon Needs to Put Climate Clarity at the Top of Its Target List

15. Just how many US troops and spies do we have in Ukraine?

16. Competition is Inevitable, War is Not: Using Games to Rethink the U.S.-Chinese Relationship



Korean News Content:

1. Full Committee Hearing: U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region

2. It Is Not Too Late to Stop North Korea's Rogue Nuclear March

3. North Korea Set to Launch Military Spy Satellite

4. Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine

5. China wary of South Korea, US, Japan security cooperation

6. South Korea and Japan's finance ministers to hold first bilateral talks in 7 years

7. U.S. deterring conflict in Indo-Pacific amid N. Korean missile provocations: U.S. commanders

8. People-to-people ties critical to further strengthening US-Korea alliance: Kagan

9. Yoon to take 122-person business delegation to U.S.

10. Top S. Korean, US military officers discuss N. Korean threats, alliance

11. N. Korea suspected of operating secret uranium concentration facilities

12. Russia warns Korea on arming Ukraine

