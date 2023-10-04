4/10/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. New Details on Intelligence Leak Show It Circulated for Weeks Before Raising Alarm

2. Xi Jinping's 48-hour plan to invade Taiwan | Defence in Depth

3. In a Civilian Hospital, Military Medicine Is Kept Alive

4. At Stanford Law School, the Dean Takes a Stand for Free Speech. Will It Work?

5. Friends of China have huge influence on Capitol Hill: Grant Newsham

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2023

7. China Gears Up for Cognitive Warfare

8. Analysis | China’s new world order is taking shape

9. India, US special forces carry out wargames, focus on fighter aircraft ops amid China standoff

10. Left of Boom: Leveraging Security Force Assistance to Deter War

11. China appears to simulate first aircraft carrier strike on Taiwan

12. China carries out 'simulated' precision attacks on Taiwan targets

13. AI’s Inhuman Advantage

14. Be Skeptical of Reagan’s “October Surprise”

15. Special Operations News Update - April 10, 2023 | SOF News

16. Miles Yu On Taiwan: Why is China so obsessed with Taiwan?

17. Ukraine Situation Report: Both Sides Rationing Shells Ahead Of Kyiv’s Counteroffensive

18. Taking Crimea From Putin Has Become ‘Operation Unthinkable’

19. Why progressive lawmakers are fighting against a TikTok ban

20. The Age of Energy Insecurity

21. Watch Jon Stewart blast a senior Pentagon leader over military food insecurity

22. DoD’s highest-ranking trans official: ‘Ostracizing anybody’ will hurt military readiness

23. U.S. Is Launching Massive Cyber Warfare

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

2. S. Korea kicks off Hwarang defense drills

3. S. Korea to launch new frigate with enhanced anti-sub capabilities

4. Intelligence leak on U.S. spying on allies

5. CIA taps allies including Korea and Britain

6. Korea to 'consult' with U.S. over CIA spying report over Ukrainian arms supply

7. Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers

8. S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents

9. Suspected North Korean smuggling ships visited Japan 38 times: Nikkei study

10. S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral defense talks in U.S. this week

11. Yoon's office to request 'appropriate measures' from US over spying fiasco

12. US spying report feared to overshadow Yoon-Biden summit

13. NK's underwater drones mean more defense costs for Seoul: analysts

14. Nuclear North Korea Facing Another Famine

15. Number of North Korea’s Nuclear Warheads

16. N. Korea orders people to record their military support activities in little notebooks