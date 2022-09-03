3/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 8

2. Years of planning paid off in rapid Europe deployments, Army chief says

3. U.S. says up to 4,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine invasion

4. 2022 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

5. Ukraine war mystery: What’s wrong with the Russian military?

6. Banning Russia’s oil imports is the easy part. Protecting American consumers is much harder.

7. Most Americans are willing to pay more at the pump for Ukraine

8. How Ukraine Could Do the Impossible: Win a War Against Russia

9. I’ve studied all the possible trajectories of this war. None are good

10. Who Is Volodymyr Zelensky? Ukraine’s Wartime President Is a Former TV Star

11. Iron Curtain Comes Down on Energy

12. Live Updates: Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports and Major U.S. Brands Close Outlets

13. Opinion | Putin Has No Good Way Out, and That Really Scares Me

14. I was the head of the UK’s Syria team. Our mistakes are being repeated in Ukraine

15. Russia's military losses in Ukraine are a gold mine for US intelligence

16. How the Ukrainian Military Went from 'Decrepit' to Surprisingly Strong

17. Concern Rising That Putin Could Use Nuclear Weapons

18. Russia looks to Chinese financial plumbing to keep money flowing

19. New Iran Nuclear Deal? Same Old Missile Problems.

20. Washington must do more to support companies facing Russian hackers

21. Nine lessons from Ukraine to apply in the Taiwan Strait

22. Russia's War in Ukraine Is About So Much More Than Territory

23. Yale researchers release running list of companies still operating in Russia

24. Hints of a Ukraine-Russia Deal?

25. Axios Wants Us to Read Everything in Bullet Points



Korean News Content:

1. 1. North restarts construction at old nuclear test site

2. S. Korea should prepare for a possible oil shock

3. Joint Statement on the March 5 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launch

4. Meet South Korea’s Swing Voters: Young, Broke and Angry

5. UNICEF distributing humanitarian aid in N. Korea after quarantine release

6. Korean shipbuilders No. 1 in terms of global new orders

7. UNSC again fails to condemn NK’s missile launch

8. Russia's plummeting ruble to hit Korean firms

9. South Korea’s Upcoming Presidential Election And The Future Of Diplomacy With North Korea

10. South Korea’s Populist Turn – OpEd

11. A Lesson for North Korea: Ukraine Gave Up Its Nukes and Was Invaded