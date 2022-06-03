3/6/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 6, 2022 | SOF News
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 5
3. Sanctions won’t move Putin — we must bolster Ukraine’s air defenses by Philip Breedlove
4. Reliable Sources For ‘Open-Source Intelligence’ From Ukraine
5. Putin Lost the Digital War Abroad. Will He Lose at Home?
6. Send More Aid to Taiwan, Before It’s Too Late
7. EXCLUSIVE: Retired US Special Forces sergeant from Bay Area headed to Ukraine on medical mission
8. Desperate Russian Rear-Area Troops Are Armoring Their Vehicles With Wood Logs
9. Ukraine Is Waging a 'People's War' Against Russia: How Will It End?
10. America Must Do More to Help Ukraine Fight Russia
11. Ukraine invasion: China needs to rethink Taiwan
12. American Veterans Volunteer to Fight in Ukraine
13. RFE/RL Suspends Operations In Russia Following Kremlin Attacks
14. The Limits of Putin’s Propaganda
15. Opinion | Gen. Mark Milley: Why no-fly in Ukraine is a no-go
16. Opinion | We need a more realistic strategy for the post-Cold War era
17. Opinion | The sanctions that will really stop Putin
18. U.S. and allies quietly prepare for a Ukrainian government-in-exile and a long insurgency
19. A Trump-appointed former senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'
20. Russia's second-largest internet provider cuts off Russian websites
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea says it conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development
2. On foreign affairs, presidential candidates are far apart
3. South Korea presidential election: could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sway the vote for ‘the lesser of two evils’?
4. Record high early voting turnout marred by lackluster management
5. South Korean Presidential Election 2022: Ballot Problems Already
6. Top S. Korean, US nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's missile launch
7. Anti-feminist Or Foul-mouthed Liberal? South Korea To Pick New President
8. Korea must get over the fear of failure
9. Major Bang Ju-won picked as S. Korean Air Force’s ‘Top Gun’