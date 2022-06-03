3/6/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 6, 2022 | SOF News

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 5

3. Sanctions won’t move Putin — we must bolster Ukraine’s air defenses by Philip Breedlove

4. Reliable Sources For ‘Open-Source Intelligence’ From Ukraine

5. Putin Lost the Digital War Abroad. Will He Lose at Home?

6. Send More Aid to Taiwan, Before It’s Too Late

7. EXCLUSIVE: Retired US Special Forces sergeant from Bay Area headed to Ukraine on medical mission

8. Desperate Russian Rear-Area Troops Are Armoring Their Vehicles With Wood Logs

9. Ukraine Is Waging a 'People's War' Against Russia: How Will It End?

10. America Must Do More to Help Ukraine Fight Russia

11. Ukraine invasion: China needs to rethink Taiwan

12. American Veterans Volunteer to Fight in Ukraine

13. RFE/RL Suspends Operations In Russia Following Kremlin Attacks

14. The Limits of Putin’s Propaganda

15. Opinion | Gen. Mark Milley: Why no-fly in Ukraine is a no-go

16. Opinion | We need a more realistic strategy for the post-Cold War era

17. Opinion | The sanctions that will really stop Putin

18. U.S. and allies quietly prepare for a Ukrainian government-in-exile and a long insurgency

19. A Trump-appointed former senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'

20. Russia's second-largest internet provider cuts off Russian websites



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea says it conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development

2. On foreign affairs, presidential candidates are far apart

3. South Korea presidential election: could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sway the vote for ‘the lesser of two evils’?

4. Record high early voting turnout marred by lackluster management

5. South Korean Presidential Election 2022: Ballot Problems Already

6. Top S. Korean, US nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's missile launch

7. Anti-feminist Or Foul-mouthed Liberal? South Korea To Pick New President

8. Korea must get over the fear of failure

9. Major Bang Ju-won picked as S. Korean Air Force’s ‘Top Gun’

