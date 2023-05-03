3/5/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Irregular Warfare, American Style

2. Afghanistan: The Logic of Failing, Fast and Slow

3. Quad announces establishment of Working Group on Counter-Terrorism

4. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 4, 2023

5. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Message to the Force

6. Afghanistan: The Logic of Failing, Fast and Slow

7. Review and Reply: On “Why America’s Army Can’t Win America’s Wars” (part 1 and part 2)

8. China’s peace plan for Ukraine may just be smoke and mirrors

9. Medal of Honor Awarded to Paris Davis | SOF News

10. The U.S. Must Defeat Mexico’s Drug Cartels

11. China proffers 'peaceful reunification', Taiwan says respect our democracy

12. China Sets Conservative Growth Target as Challenges Loom

13. The turmoil disrupting China’s diplomatic priorities ahead of ‘two sessions’

14. This Day In History 1966: Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler hits #1 with “Ballad of the Green Berets”

15. The Threat and the Allure of the Chinese Balloons

16. How We the People Built American English

17. Former NATO chief: ‘There is nothing we cannot overcome as Americans’

18. Opinion | Washington has succumbed to dangerous groupthink on China

19. Wagner Boss Appears to Issue Veiled Threat to Kremlin in Ominous Video



Korean News Content:

1. Nat'l security adviser says will discuss timing of Yoon's visit to U.S.

2. North Korea says US causing international arms control collapse

3. North Korea's state media backs Russian call for probe into pipeline blast

4. S. Korea, U.S. to hold drills for N. Korean leadership removal and civilian support

5. US Is Maintaining Tensions With North Korea to Draw in Allies Against China

6. Famine in N. Korea

7. Kim Jong-un's wife and sister 'locked in power struggle'

8. Korea, Japan in 'final stages' of talks over forced labor: National security adviser

9. Japan, South Korea Near Deal on Forced Labor Dispute

10. They’re Exporting Billions in Arms. Just Not to Ukraine. (Hanwha Aerospace)

11. Does it pay off to become fluent in Korean?