3/5/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Integrated Deterrence at Center of Upcoming National Defense Strategy

2. The Weapon the West Used Against Putin

3. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 5, 2022 | SOF News

4. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 15 (Institute for the Study of War - ISW)

5. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 4 (institute for the Study of War - ISW)

6. How to help Ukraine and stay off the nuclear escalation ladder

7. Understanding Russia’s Various Hybrid War Tactics in Ukraine

8. I’m Writing From a Bunker With President Zelensky Beside Me. We Will Fight to the Last Breath.

9. 'Dad, Please Don't Die!': Harrowing Video Captures Deadly Russian Attack On Ukrainian Father And Son

10. The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

11. Rich Russians have been squirreling money away in the U.K. and U.S.

12. The propaganda war has eclipsed cyberwar in Ukraine

13. Keyboard army using restaurant reviews to take on Russian state media

14. How the US can beat Russia in Ukraine without firing a shot

15. The Fourth Age of SOF: The Use and Utility of Special Operations Forces in a New Age

16. Dollar reigns supreme after Russia's invasion

17. Ukraine: Ham Radio Help

18. Opinion | What Putin’s top aides need to tell him today

19. As war loomed, U.S. armed Ukraine to hit Russian aircraft, tanks and prep for urban combat, declassified shipment list shows

20. The West is trying to destroy Russia's economy. And analysts think it could succeed

21. Ukraine’s Special Forces Hold Off Russian Offensive on Kyiv’s Front Lines

22.European peace seems as fragile as ever



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. Human rights conditions in N. Korea worsen during pandemic: U.S. official

3. Satellite imagery shows ongoing operations at N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site: report

4. North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Center: In Full Swing

5. Both Lee and Yoon promise to build ‘united government’

6. Russia funds trading in Korea hammered after invasion and sanctions