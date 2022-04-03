3/4/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 14

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 3

3. What Putin’s Nuclear Threats Mean for the U.S.

4. Putin Thought Ukraine Would Fall Quickly. An Airport Battle Proved Him Wrong.

5. Russian troops may soon be fighting Ukrainian special operators with years of secretive training from the US

6. "Wanted: Dead or Alive": Russian Tycoon Puts $1M Bounty on Putin's Head

7. Top Russian general is killed by Ukrainian sniper as Kyiv claims 9,000 of Putin’s troops have died during invasion

8. How Ukraine is winning the propaganda war

9. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 4, 2022 | SOF News

10. RT America ceases productions and lays off most of its staff

11. False Claims of U.S. Biowarfare Labs in Ukraine Grip QAnon

12. EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?

13. Putin and his band of dictators: Russia is supported by four regimes in UN vote

14. The U.S. Is Not at War, But Its Civil Society Is Mobilizing Against Russia

15. Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian attack, no radiation released

16. Lviv is turning its factories into improvised weapon centers

17. Opinion | I’ve Dealt With Foreign Cyberattacks. America Isn’t Ready for What’s Coming.

18. Russia blocks access to BBC and Voice of America websites

19. The Dangerous Allure of the No-Fly Zone

20. China’s Strategic Assessment of Russia: More Complicated Than You Think

21. The War in Ukraine Is Keeping Chinese Social Media Censors Busy

22. Ukraine a Case for Hypocrisy and Political Diversion?

23. FDD | Iran Approaches the Nuclear Threshold

24. Erdogan’s Balancing Act Between Russia and Ukraine

25. Accommodating Iran Will Be No More Successful Than Accommodating Russia

26. US, Russia Agree to Deconfliction Hotline As Putin’s Attack On Ukraine Escalates

27. Opinion: The world’s fault lines show in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

28. Putin’s war, as seen in Russia: Protests, arrests and alternate reality

29. China seeks to unify public in support for Russia

30. Russia should be cut off from the world and treated like North Korea

31. International Cat Federation bans Russian cats from competitions



Korean News Content:

1. [Editorial] Shaky alliance (ROK/US)

2. Ukraine crisis causes delay in S. Korea,-U.S.-Japan talks to arrange defense ministerial meeting: official

3. 2.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

4. North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

5. The Ukraine lesson (for South korea)

6. South Korean Presidential Candidates Accused of Politicizing Ukraine War

7. North Korean nuclear weapons program 'primed for expansion,' report says

8. North Korean workers in Russia feel financial sting from Ukraine invasion

9. Korea's Per-Capita Income Reaches $35,000

10. Inside Vladimir Putin And Kim Jong-Un's Relationship

11. U.S. senators voice concern over possible use of cryptocurrency by N. Korea to evade sanctions

12. S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia

13. How North Korea Could Exploit Russia's War Against Ukraine

​14. ​North Korea Kept Ukraine Invasion Secret to All Except Ruling Party Members

15. S.Korea's next president to face a N.Korea forging ahead in nuclear, missile production

